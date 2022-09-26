Angus vaccination clinics: Forfar and Arbroath moving next month but no change at Montrose Town Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose Town Hall will stay off limits for community use in a shake-up of Angus vaccination clinics.

Along with the Reid Hall in Forfar and Arbroath Community Centre, it has been used as a Covid and flu jag centre for the past 18 months.

The halls are operated by Angus Alive and are three of the largest in the district.

NHS Tayside has announced changes which will see winter clinics in Forfar and Arbroath move to new venues.

But the search is continuing for an alternative Montrose location.

Where and when are the changes taking place?

The Forfar vaccination centre will move from the Reid Hall to the former Montrose Road music centre.

In Arbroath, the former Town Mission on Grant Road will replace the Community Centre.

Both will open on Monday October 17.

They will be used to vaccinate people aged 65-69 and under-65s in at-risk groups.

NHS Tayside vaccination programme director, Lynne Hamilton said, “We would like to thank our vaccination teams and colleagues in Angus Council who helped set up and run the Arbroath and Forfar centres for the past 18 months.

“Our teams have been working hard to secure suitable new premises and get them ready to welcome patients next month for their winter vaccines.”

Will Montrose be moving?

NHS Tayside was urged to look at alternative venues to bring the large halls back to community use.

But finding a replacement to serve the Montrose area has proved a struggle.

Locations including the old Brechin leisure centre were suggested.

But they have declined to say whether that has even been considered.

And the health body also refused to reveal how much has been paid to Angus Alive so far for the use of the three halls.

The leisure trust indicated it was losing £50,000 a year in income with the closure of the halls.