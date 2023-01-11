Liam Fox vows Dundee United will exit January window stronger DESPITE interest in star men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox vows Dundee United will exit January window stronger DESPITE interest in star men

By Sean Hamilton
January 11 2023, 10.26pm Updated: January 12 2023, 11.42am
Dundee United boss Liam Fox expects a positive January transfer window. Images: SNS
Dundee United boss Liam Fox expects a positive January transfer window. Images: SNS

Liam Fox insists Dundee United will emerge from the January transfer window stronger – despite interest in his star players.

Australian World Cup hero Aziz Behich and striker Tony Watt are attracting admiring glances, with Galatasaray and Salford City credited with respective interest.

Nevertheless, United boss Fox is confident that, whatever happens this month, his side will emerge stronger thanks to the relentless recruitment work that goes on behind the scenes at Tannadice.

He said: “We know there has been interest in our players. That’s because they are good players.

“We’ll see where these things land over the next while — we aren’t even halfway through the window yet.

Aziz Behich: Dundee United star shone for Australia at the World Cup. Image: SNS

“It’s part of our planning and work that goes on throughout the year (to be) always watching, looking and checking who would be potentially available, depending on movement elsewhere.

‘Confident in recruitment team’

“It’s important that we reassure the supporters that, regardless of talk about players going out, we are continually exploring all-sorts of avenues and players. That is a process that goes on throughout the year.

“I’m really, really confident in our recruitment team here. They did a brilliant job getting signings in last summer, and in previous windows, and there is no panic from my end.

“I understand that supporters might be keen to see loads of business being done but we won’t be doing things for the sake of it.”

While possible outgoings have been publicised already, United have played their interest in potential recruits close to their chest.

Nevertheless, Fox insists he is keen to strengthen across the board.

He said: “Things can change on a daily basis and, at this point in the window, there are always conversations; things moving; bits and pieces. But there is nothing concrete at the moment.

Tony Watt celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“What I have been consistent in saying is: I believe this is a very good group of players.

“Are there areas I’d like to strengthen? I’d like to strengthen EVERY area if the opportunity arose, but it needs to be the right person and within the right financial parameters of the football club.

“I’m also conscious not blocking pathways for our own kids. That’s important to me.

“January is always a tough window, too.

“This is my first experience of a January window as a manager — although I’ve been involved in lots of them in different roles — and I know things can change very quickly; at the drop of a hat.”

Young stars’ loan potential

Young United stars, like Chris Mochrie at Dunfermline, have benefited from loan spells already this season and more could yet follow.

But Fox insists he will not leave himself short of bodies ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

“We’ve had a busy schedule — and we are going to have a busy schedule, with a couple of midweek games coming up,” the United boss said.

“The one thing I can’t do is leave us short for the first-team. We’ve also been carrying a couple of wee knocks over this period; McGrath and Pawlett.

“It’s about balancing the priorities and that is a constant conversation I have with Tony (Asghar, sporting director) — almost daily — when it comes to keeping on top of these things.”

