Liam Fox vows Dundee United will exit January window stronger DESPITE interest in star men

Liam Fox insists Dundee United will emerge from the January transfer window stronger – despite interest in his star players.

Australian World Cup hero Aziz Behich and striker Tony Watt are attracting admiring glances, with Galatasaray and Salford City credited with respective interest.

Nevertheless, United boss Fox is confident that, whatever happens this month, his side will emerge stronger thanks to the relentless recruitment work that goes on behind the scenes at Tannadice.

He said: “We know there has been interest in our players. That’s because they are good players.

“We’ll see where these things land over the next while — we aren’t even halfway through the window yet.

“It’s part of our planning and work that goes on throughout the year (to be) always watching, looking and checking who would be potentially available, depending on movement elsewhere.

‘Confident in recruitment team’

“It’s important that we reassure the supporters that, regardless of talk about players going out, we are continually exploring all-sorts of avenues and players. That is a process that goes on throughout the year.

“I’m really, really confident in our recruitment team here. They did a brilliant job getting signings in last summer, and in previous windows, and there is no panic from my end.

“I understand that supporters might be keen to see loads of business being done but we won’t be doing things for the sake of it.”

While possible outgoings have been publicised already, United have played their interest in potential recruits close to their chest.

Nevertheless, Fox insists he is keen to strengthen across the board.

He said: “Things can change on a daily basis and, at this point in the window, there are always conversations; things moving; bits and pieces. But there is nothing concrete at the moment.

“What I have been consistent in saying is: I believe this is a very good group of players.

“Are there areas I’d like to strengthen? I’d like to strengthen EVERY area if the opportunity arose, but it needs to be the right person and within the right financial parameters of the football club.

“I’m also conscious not blocking pathways for our own kids. That’s important to me.

“January is always a tough window, too.

“This is my first experience of a January window as a manager — although I’ve been involved in lots of them in different roles — and I know things can change very quickly; at the drop of a hat.”

Young stars’ loan potential

Young United stars, like Chris Mochrie at Dunfermline, have benefited from loan spells already this season and more could yet follow.

But Fox insists he will not leave himself short of bodies ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

“We’ve had a busy schedule — and we are going to have a busy schedule, with a couple of midweek games coming up,” the United boss said.

“The one thing I can’t do is leave us short for the first-team. We’ve also been carrying a couple of wee knocks over this period; McGrath and Pawlett.

“It’s about balancing the priorities and that is a constant conversation I have with Tony (Asghar, sporting director) — almost daily — when it comes to keeping on top of these things.”