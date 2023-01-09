EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talented midfielder Chris Mochrie is set to see out the season at East End Park with Dunfermline, Courier Sport understands.

The Dundee United youngster has been a standout in the first half of the season for the Pars after joining on loan from Tannadice in August.

Mochrie has scored twice this season, including a debut goal from the bench versus Edinburgh.

He made another substitute appearance at the same venue in his most recent match on Saturday as Dunfermline increased their lead at the top of League One.

That was the first time he hadn’t been named among the starting XI in the league since the month he signed for the Pars.

Mochrie’s loan deal included a break clause, allowing any of the parties to cancel the deal this month.

Courier Sport understands that United have agreed for the player – who is ineligible for tomorrow’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Dundee – to see out the season at Dunfermline.

Last week it was confirmed that Rangers’ Kane Ritchie-Hosler would stay until the end of the season.

Pars boss James McPake is also keen to keep Dundee’s Sam Fisher and Motherwell’s Robbie Mahon as they wait for news from their parent clubs.

It comes after we revealed the Pars are bidding to sign outgoing Dundee forward Niall McGinn – although he looks to be now nearing a move to Glentoran.

Dunfermline are also believed to be keeping tabs on Kelty Hearts forward Alfredo Agyeman.

