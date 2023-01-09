EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end of the season

By Craig Cairns
January 9 2023, 1.04pm Updated: January 9 2023, 5.03pm
Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates.
Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.

Talented midfielder Chris Mochrie is set to see out the season at East End Park with Dunfermline, Courier Sport understands.

The Dundee United youngster has been a standout in the first half of the season for the Pars after joining on loan from Tannadice in August.

Mochrie has scored twice this season, including a debut goal from the bench versus Edinburgh.

Mochrie’s debut goal:

He made another substitute appearance at the same venue in his most recent match on Saturday as Dunfermline increased their lead at the top of League One.

That was the first time he hadn’t been named among the starting XI in the league since the month he signed for the Pars.

Mochrie’s loan deal included a break clause, allowing any of the parties to cancel the deal this month.

Stay extended

Courier Sport understands that United have agreed for the player – who is ineligible for tomorrow’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Dundee – to see out the season at Dunfermline.

Last week it was confirmed that Rangers’ Kane Ritchie-Hosler would stay until the end of the season.

Pars boss James McPake is also keen to keep Dundee’s Sam Fisher and Motherwell’s Robbie Mahon as they wait for news from their parent clubs.

The Pars hope to keep Sam Fisher until the end of the season. Image: SNS.

It comes after we revealed the Pars are bidding to sign outgoing Dundee forward Niall McGinn – although he looks to be now nearing a move to Glentoran.

Dunfermline are also believed to be keeping tabs on Kelty Hearts forward Alfredo Agyeman.

Further reading:

