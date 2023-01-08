4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for wasteful Pars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic extended their lead at the top of League One to four points with a win over Edinburgh.

Craig Wighton scored the only goal of the game at Meadowbank Stadium.

Pars boss James McPake continued to keep everyone guessing with a slightly surprising selection on the left side of defence due to the absence of Rhys Breen with illness.

Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet was key to the victory, though his late save was only important due to the number of missed opportunities.

Courier Sport looks at some talking points from the Pars’ win.

Aaron Comrie

With Breen missing, rather than changing shape, McPake chose to switch Aaron Comrie from right-wingback to the left side of a back three.

The former St Johnstone defender’s versatility has been invaluable for the Pars this season, especially earlier in the campaign when they were working with a smaller squad.

It was an unfamiliar role for Comrie but he again excelled in what has been a quietly impressive season.

He was called into defensive action early to make a crucial goalline clearance at 0-0.

Comrie’s clearance:

It would have been a fortunate goal for Edinburgh but one of those freak moments the Dunfermline manager recently referenced that can throw a game plan out the window.

Wasteful

The main reason Comrie’s intervention was as crucial as it was is the Pars’ wastefulness in front of goal.

This is one of the few, minor complaints in an otherwise excellent season so far.

It returned for this match.

Matty Todd and Lewis McCann missed great opportunities ahead of Comrie’s clearance and the Pars went on to score soon after before wasting more good opportunities.

The pick of the bunch fell to vice-captain Chris Hamilton but he put his effort straight at Robbie Mutch.

Hamilton’s chance:

Deniz Mehmet

The big goalkeeper was praised by his manager this week and repaid him with one of his most important performances for McPake.

Mehmet hasn’t had much to do in the campaign so far overall, relatively speaking, and this was another match where he wasn’t called on a lot.

Then he made a match-winning one-on-one save from Edinburgh’s second-half substitute Kieran MacDonald.

Mehmet’s save:

The keeper’s quick-thinking also sparked the move for what turned out to be the winning goal with an over-arm throw to Dunfermline’s Kyle Macdonald.

Wighton’s goal:

Kyle Macdonald

After receiving the ball the speedy wide man galloped up the majority of the pitch, riding two challenges, before putting in the cross for Wighton’s sweeping finish.

Macdonald has not been a regular starter but has still contributed heavily to the Pars’ season, often relied on to come off the bench and turn the game.

He has responded with assists to win the game versus Montrose and, more recently, at Kelty Hearts.

He was also excellent in the recent demolition of Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy.