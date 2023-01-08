4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for wasteful Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for wasteful Pars

By Craig Cairns
January 8 2023, 3.46pm Updated: January 8 2023, 4.28pm
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic extended their lead at the top of League One to four points with a win over Edinburgh.

Craig Wighton scored the only goal of the game at Meadowbank Stadium.

Pars boss James McPake continued to keep everyone guessing with a slightly surprising selection on the left side of defence due to the absence of Rhys Breen with illness.

Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet was key to the victory, though his late save was only important due to the number of missed opportunities.

The Pars players celebrate their goal versus Edinburgh. Image: Craig Brown.

Courier Sport looks at some talking points from the Pars’ win.

Aaron Comrie

With Breen missing, rather than changing shape, McPake chose to switch Aaron Comrie from right-wingback to the left side of a back three.

The former St Johnstone defender’s versatility has been invaluable for the Pars this season, especially earlier in the campaign when they were working with a smaller squad.

It was an unfamiliar role for Comrie but he again excelled in what has been a quietly impressive season.

He was called into defensive action early to make a crucial goalline clearance at 0-0.

Comrie’s clearance:

It would have been a fortunate goal for Edinburgh but one of those freak moments the Dunfermline manager recently referenced that can throw a game plan out the window.

Wasteful

The main reason Comrie’s intervention was as crucial as it was is the Pars’ wastefulness in front of goal.

This is one of the few, minor complaints in an otherwise excellent season so far.

It returned for this match.

Matty Todd and Lewis McCann missed great opportunities ahead of Comrie’s clearance and the Pars went on to score soon after before wasting more good opportunities.

The pick of the bunch fell to vice-captain Chris Hamilton but he put his effort straight at Robbie Mutch.

Hamilton’s chance:

Deniz Mehmet

The big goalkeeper was praised by his manager this week and repaid him with one of his most important performances for McPake.

Mehmet hasn’t had much to do in the campaign so far overall, relatively speaking, and this was another match where he wasn’t called on a lot.

Then he made a match-winning one-on-one save from Edinburgh’s second-half substitute Kieran MacDonald.

Mehmet’s save:

The keeper’s quick-thinking also sparked the move for what turned out to be the winning goal with an over-arm throw to Dunfermline’s Kyle Macdonald.

Wighton’s goal:

Kyle Macdonald

After receiving the ball the speedy wide man galloped up the majority of the pitch, riding two challenges, before putting in the cross for Wighton’s sweeping finish.

Macdonald has not been a regular starter but has still contributed heavily to the Pars’ season, often relied on to come off the bench and turn the game.

Macdonald skips past Edinburgh’s Robbie McIntyre. Image: Craig Brown.

He has responded with assists to win the game versus Montrose and, more recently, at Kelty Hearts.

He was also excellent in the recent demolition of Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

