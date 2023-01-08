Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities

By Poppy Watson
January 8 2023, 5.01pm Updated: January 8 2023, 5.30pm
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.

The sheer number of potholes across Angus poses a “serious risk” of fatal incidents, a road collision investigator has warned.

Mark Hooghiemstra, managing director of accident investigation consultancy Aldbar, says the problem – which extends across the region’s road network – is “getting worse and worse”.

He fears the potholes, which are often masked by rainwater and not visible from a distance, are particularly dangerous to vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorbike riders.

One such pothole close to Mark’s home – on the rural, unlit road between Letham and Brechin – is almost two metres long with a depth of about 10cm.

He calls this a “potentially very dangerous situation” for all road users, including lorry drivers.

‘It’s going to cause a fatality one of these days’

Mark said: “The potholes are getting worse and worse. They are just plain dangerous.

“It’s going to cause a fatality one of these days.

“Motorcyclists, who travel on rural roads at 50-60mph, can’t see the potholes from a distance.

“So the moment it appears in your headlights you’ll be too late to respond and the motorbike will go into the pothole and the rider will highly likely lose control of their bike.”

But the 60-year-old believes car and lorry drivers are at risk too.

He said: “Drivers are more focused on looking at potholes and trying to avoid them and avoid damage to their vehicles, as opposed to looking where they should be looking.”

Another pothole on the stretch from Brechin to Forfar. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Another pothole on the stretch between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.

Mark, a former police officer in Holland, investigates serious and fatal injury pedestrian and motorcyclist collisions across Scotland.

He says he is worried that the situation in Angus has “become the norm”.

“Inches-deep potholes are masked by standing water and are, on unlit roads, not visible in these dark winter months,” he adds.

“Well-intended farmers have started to place traffic cones to warn road users.

“It seems that the current state of the roads has become the norm, and that is what I am very worried about.”

‘Angus Council must do more to maintain roads’

Mark, who says he has reported the issue to the council several times, believes it is not doing enough.

He said: “The cost is a big issue for the council, I fully recognise that.

“But they keep patching the potholes up, and that works for a couple of weeks or months.

“Then, in the winter, you have the same pothole reappearing.

“The patchwork is not strong enough to have the weight of traffic passing over it for longer periods.

“Instead, they basically need to start all over again and completely resurface the road.

“The council is ultimately responsible for the maintenance of its road network and has to have some sort of system of inspection and repair in place.”

The Courier has contacted Angus Council for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Erosion at Montrose.
Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings
The crash took place on the A933 north of Arbroath between Woodville and Kirkton Industrial Estate. Image: Google Street View.
Teen, 17, taken to hospital after crash near Arbroath
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Forfar news, Cheryl Peebles story, CR0040440, Jane Oliphant celebrates her 100th birthday today at Windyedge Cottage care home ,Forfar, with son John and daughter inlaw Susan, friday 6th January..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Wartime Morse code instructor Jane Oliphant, from Fife, marks 100th birthday in her Forfar…
Drug trials are to begin that could help Angus youngster Caitlin Wilkie. Image: Graeme Hart/Bannerman Media.
Angus family step up fundraising efforts knowing 'Kirrie army' has Caitlin's back
Tensed school teacher sitting with hand on forehead in classroom at school; Shutterstock ID 454727263; purchase_order: ; job:
Angus mum among majority of new teachers in Tayside and Fife with no permanent…
There could be some flooding on local roads. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross and Angus residents warned over potential flooding
Are you looking for a cheap gym in Angus? Image: Shutterstock
6 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – where are they and how much…
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers' eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Most Read

1
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
2
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
3
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
6
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
7
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
8
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
9
Heenan stole the colostomy bag. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag
10
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

More from The Courier

Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for…
Arbroath crashed to defeat at home to Inverness. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackgrass is a serious problem for farmers Picture shows; Blackgrass plant flowers. Unknown. Supplied by Uni of Hull Date; 06/01/2023
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest…
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure
Fiona Perry is Scotland's first mobile dental hygienist. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fiona is all smiles as Perthshire mobile dental service geared for success
New Perth CAB employees Dawna Ashby and Steven Laurie were hired to cope with the number of people who need help with energy bills. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Perth Citizens Advice Bureau brings in more staff to cope with cost of living…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented