How do I report a dangerous pothole in Fife, Dundee, Angus or Perth and Kinross?

Dangerous potholes make us all angry.

The state of our roads is a major issue on doorsteps as candidates campaign ahead of local government elections on May 5.

Most agree they are getting worse rather than better.

So if you’re so hopping mad you can’t keep it yourself then what are your next steps?

You can contact your local councillor.

The best of them will be sure to make a fuss on your behalf.

And at The Courier we’ll highlight the very worse potholes and try to press officials into taking action.

But what are you supposed to do about them?

That’s fill in a digital form.

I know. Most of us might prefer root canal work to another form, but that’s how our local government officials want us to report non-emergency road defects, such as potholes.

Report a pothole

Some sites require that you register with the local authority first.

But once you’re over that hurdle you can share details, including images, and your local authority will log your complaint and promise to take action accordingly.

What happens next is very variable.

Some may see relatively swift action, with an update on progress, but others will have a different experience.

In Fife, there are concerns little is being done swiftly.

Candidates there have been highlighting alternative, apparently more effective, systems – similar to those deployed by local authorities in England.

But even if you have little faith in roads officials taking prompt action then it is still important that you make the report.

Some council officials will claim they are only liable for pothole damage if the defect has already been reported to them.

But those of you out there dealing with vehicle damage – or worse a potentially serious accident – can be forgiven for feeling an internet form with a less-than-concrete promise of action doesn’t cut the mustard.