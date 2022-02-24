Is it time to replace Fife Council’s ‘broken’ pothole reporting system?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Is it time to replace Fife Council’s ‘broken’ pothole reporting system?

By Peter John Meiklem
February 24 2022, 6.30am Updated: February 24 2022, 8.03am
Councillor Jonny Tepp inspects pothole damage
Councillor Jonny Tepp inspects pothole damage

A frustrated councillor has called for a complete overhaul of Fife’s online pothole reporting system.

Tay Bridgehead Lib Dem Johnny Tepp has been waiting more than a month for an update after reporting potentially dangerous damage to a Tayport junction.

Councillors use the same online system as Kingdom residents.

He said: “If this can happen to a councillor imagine what it must be like for a member of the public.

“Why would you bother reporting anything?”

Fife Council’s spending on resurfacing and patching roads tumbled during the pandemic.

Councillor Tepp reported a series of bad potholes outside the Harbour Cafe in Tayport on January 16.

It is a busy junction, important for both visitors and residents. It leads into a small car park outside the harbour and to public toilets and a picnic area.

He is still waiting to discover what, if anything, Fife transport officials plan to do about the problem.

Large pothole outside Harbour Cafe in Fife.
Large pothole outside Harbour Cafe.

“It seems there isn’t the resource to even investigate reported potholes and undertake a risk assessment. Or the pothole reporting system is broken.

“The fact that the council feedback system doesn’t seem to work reliably is worrying.

“It may reflect a poor system, staffing issues, or both.”

What pothole reporting alternatives are out there?

He pointed towards alternative online systems used in by local government in other parts of the UK.

Fix My Street in Buckinghamshire, for example, allows users to upload photos and written text to report roads defects and parking problems.

The council then publishes the information with an update on how officials intend to deal with the issue.

He said: “We all know the problems are there. The only reason for not using technology is either cost or a desire to cover up the extent of the problems we face.

“I have been fed many lines against Fix My Street implementation including concerns over ‘security’ and lack of fit with Fife’s legacy systems.”

But he said people looking at the alternatives for themselves could see how well members of the public could be informed.

“Better it would seem than councillors in Fife,” he said.

Karen Kelly is customer service team leader at Fife Council.

She said: “We continually work with services to explore improvements to our existing systems.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]