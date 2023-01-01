James McPake on the problem with game plans as he praises contribution of Dunfermline fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Falkirk will be first-footers at East End Park this New Year as Dunfermline look to continue their impressive start to the season.

At the halfway stage of the season the Pars sit four points clear at the top of League One with a game in hand.

Monday gives them the chance to extend their seven-point lead over the Bairns – in third – to 10.

The two previous meetings between the teams this season have thrown up interesting tactical battles.

No matter how much preparation managers do, however, games can always turn on fine margins though. In fact, they often do.

Game plan

“Like every game, we’ll have a plan,” said the Dunfermline manager.

“It’s something we did a lot of in our previous job, but we had this squad from the very start, minus the loan additions, and we had the chance to really hammer it down, basically what we’re looking for.

“I think if you look at most games, the way we play, it’s quite evident – you see the patterns, you see all the tactical stuff that we have been working on.

“But then, you can win a game on a set play, you can lose a game on a set play.

“It can be a referee’s decision for or against, a bad decision from the coaching staff, a bad decision from a player – or vice-versa from the other team.”

One influencing factor could be the noise from the stands. The last two matches have served up cracking atmospheres and attendances to rival the top flight.

McPake – who hopes to welcome back Kevin O’Hara from injury for Monday – acknowledged the backing of the Pars fans this season and hopes to send them away happy again.

Supporters’ backing

“When you strip everything back there are three points available [and] a good start to the new year for a set of fans and a football club,” he said.

“We just need to play the game, we will just play the game.

“Of course it is important, but it is equally as important as the Kelty game last week or the Edinburgh game that follows it.

“At the end of the day, unless it’s a draw someone will go away happy and we want it to be Dunfermline Athletic fans because they’ve been excellent.

“They’ve followed us home and away.

“They’ve got right behind the players, and they are a big part of the reason the first half of the season went OK.

“But it’s just OK at the minute – we’ve got Edinburgh behind us and then Falkirk and Airdrie.”