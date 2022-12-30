Dunfermline v Falkirk Preview: What previous meetings tell us and McPake v McGlynn head to head analysed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic face Falkirk for the third time this season in one of the more eye-catching ties in Scotland this New Year.

The Bairns are third in League One, seven points behind James McPake’s side and in need of a win to exert some pressure on the leaders.

The Pars have lost just one league match this season and have taken four points from six in the two previous games against Falkirk.

Courier Sport takes a look at those matches to see what they can tell us ahead of Monday.

Previous meetings

Dunfermline 1-1 Falkirk – September 28, 2022

Falkirk had a slow start to the league campaign, failing to win in three of their opening six but came flying out of the traps against an unbeaten Pars.

Callumn Morrison gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead which could have been more than a solitary goal.

McPake responded with a change from a back three to a four and dropped Joe Chalmers deeper to where Aidan Nesbitt and Rumarn Burrell had caused problems.

Lewis McCann moved out to the left, with Chris Mochrie supporting the lone striker Nikolay Todorov and it allowed the Dundee United loanee to run the show.

He almost sealed a magnificent second-half performance after a mazy run in a match that could have gone either way.

Mochrie’s chance:

Falkirk 0-1 Dunfermline, November 5, 2022

It was somewhat surprising to see Dunfermline sit in against the opposition – after watching the shoe firmly tied to the other foot for much of the season.

McPake chose to line up with a five-man midfield out of possession which would press Falkirk when they entered the Pars half.

McPake explained afterwards that it was intentional and was keen to stress that it wasn’t a defensive strategy or in place to counter Falkirk.

The home side were caught unaware and resorted to low-percentage balls in behind the Pars defence.

Dunfermline still created better opportunities and even though the goal came from a set-piece, this was also by design.

McPake gave credit to assistant Dave Mackay and the players for identifying a weakness in McGlynn’s set-up and exploiting it.

Far from the interpretation of the game in a bizarre few paragraphs to open a Falkirk statement on their official website, it was a perfectly executed plan.

McPake v McGlynn

Raith Rovers 0-3 Dundee, May 12, 2021

The 1-0 victory at the Falkirk Stadium was reminiscent of a match when the managers went up against each other at their previous clubs.

In their Premiership play-off semi-final first leg, McPake’s Dundee side – on their way to promotion – knew McGlynn’s Raith Rovers were a good footballing side and so gave up possession.

Granted, an first-half goal made this a more comfortable afternoon for McPake than it was at the Falkirk Stadium.

But the principle was the same, and with a player like Charlie Adam among your ranks – involved in all three goals – your team is likely to create something.

McPake’s overall head-to-head record versus McGlynn makes for pleasant reading for the Pars boss.

According to Transfermarkt, the pair have been in opposing dugouts eight times, with McPake coming out on top in half of those and drawing another two.

One of those two wins for McGlynn was a 1-0 victory in the second leg of that Premiership play-off.

Conclusion

McGlynn likes to set up his side to play football – be that by controlling the ball or through quick counter-attacks – and when on form they are dangerous.

The Falkirk boss won the battle initially at the start of October but McPake was able to respond.

McPake followed that up with a curveball at the Falkirk Stadium that bamboozled his opposite number.

Monday’s match, as a result, becomes more of a mind game than those first two and how each side approaches it will be fascinating.