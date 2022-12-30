Dunfermline v Falkirk Preview: What previous meetings tell us and McPake v McGlynn head to head analysed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline v Falkirk Preview: What previous meetings tell us and McPake v McGlynn head to head analysed

By Craig Cairns
December 30 2022, 10.01am
John McGlynn and James McPake will face each other as managers for the ninth time in their careers. Image: SNS.
John McGlynn and James McPake will face each other as managers for the ninth time in their careers. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic face Falkirk for the third time this season in one of the more eye-catching ties in Scotland this New Year.

The Bairns are third in League One, seven points behind James McPake’s side and in need of a win to exert some pressure on the leaders.

The Pars have lost just one league match this season and have taken four points from six in the two previous games against Falkirk.

Courier Sport takes a look at those matches to see what they can tell us ahead of Monday.

Previous meetings

Dunfermline 1-1 Falkirk – September 28, 2022

Falkirk had a slow start to the league campaign, failing to win in three of their opening six but came flying out of the traps against an unbeaten Pars.

Callumn Morrison gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead which could have been more than a solitary goal.

McPake responded with a change from a back three to a four and dropped Joe Chalmers deeper to where Aidan Nesbitt and Rumarn Burrell had caused problems.

Lewis McCann moved out to the left, with Chris Mochrie supporting the lone striker Nikolay Todorov and it allowed the Dundee United loanee to run the show.

He almost sealed a magnificent second-half performance after a mazy run in a match that could have gone either way.

Mochrie’s chance:

Falkirk 0-1 Dunfermline, November 5, 2022

It was somewhat surprising to see Dunfermline sit in against the opposition – after watching the shoe firmly tied to the other foot for much of the season.

McPake chose to line up with a five-man midfield out of possession which would press Falkirk when they entered the Pars half.

Dunfermline set up with five across the middle when out of possession. Screenshot: Pars TV.

McPake explained afterwards that it was intentional and was keen to stress that it wasn’t a defensive strategy or in place to counter Falkirk.

The home side were caught unaware and resorted to low-percentage balls in behind the Pars defence.

Dunfermline still created better opportunities and even though the goal came from a set-piece, this was also by design.

McPake gave credit to assistant Dave Mackay and the players for identifying a weakness in McGlynn’s set-up and exploiting it.

Far from the interpretation of the game in a bizarre few paragraphs to open a Falkirk statement on their official website, it was a perfectly executed plan.

McPake v McGlynn

Raith Rovers 0-3 Dundee, May 12, 2021

The 1-0 victory at the Falkirk Stadium was reminiscent of a match when the managers went up against each other at their previous clubs.

In their Premiership play-off semi-final first leg, McPake’s Dundee side – on their way to promotion – knew McGlynn’s Raith Rovers were a good footballing side and so gave up possession.

Granted, an first-half goal made this a more comfortable afternoon for McPake than it was at the Falkirk Stadium.

But the principle was the same, and with a player like Charlie Adam among your ranks – involved in all three goals – your team is likely to create something.

McPake’s overall head-to-head record versus McGlynn makes for pleasant reading for the Pars boss.

According to Transfermarkt, the pair have been in opposing dugouts eight times, with McPake coming out on top in half of those and drawing another two.

One of those two wins for McGlynn was a 1-0 victory in the second leg of that Premiership play-off.

Conclusion

McGlynn likes to set up his side to play football – be that by controlling the ball or through quick counter-attacks – and when on form they are dangerous.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn. Image: SNS.

The Falkirk boss won the battle initially at the start of October but McPake was able to respond.

McPake followed that up with a curveball at the Falkirk Stadium that bamboozled his opposite number.

Monday’s match, as a result, becomes more of a mind game than those first two and how each side approaches it will be fascinating.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
raig Sibbald pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Dundee United's Aziz Behich is reportedly attracting interest from Turkey. Image: SNS
Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich
Ian Murray and his assistant Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray and Raith Rovers 'getting on with it' ahead of Hamilton amid off-field…
James McPake praised the backing from the Pars support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on the problem with game plans as he praises contribution of Dunfermline…
Dundee's Max Anderson celebrates a goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.
Dundee young guns - what impact have academy graduates made this season?

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Mat Austin wants something done about flooding in Perth.
Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023
2
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented