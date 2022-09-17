Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle Benedictus penalty earns draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle Benedictus penalty earns draw

By Craig Cairns
September 17 2022, 5.36pm
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.

Dunfermline Athletic remain unbeaten at the top of League 1 after a a
1-1 draw in a frantic East End Park atmosphere.

A crowd of 6670 made for a raucous atmosphere – and the players put on a show worthy of the occasion.

Callumn Morrison gave Falkirk a well-deserved first-half lead before Nikolay Todorov  won a second-half penalty, converted expertly by Kyle Benedictus.

It was no more than James McPake’s side deserved at that point and they were unlucky not to find a winner, striking the post either side of their goal.

Todorov struck the bar with a header in the first half.

Key moments

The first key moment was the opening goal from Callumn Morrison, who was there to tap in at the back post after Aidan Nicbett’s shot came loose.

It came via a counter-attack and heavily involved Burrell who caused no end of problems for the Pars in the opening 45 minutes.

It could have been more by the break if Gary Oliver and Craig McGuffie had connected better with excellent chances.

Dunfermline responded well, with Todorov’s looping header forcing a great save from Nicky Hogarth.

Josh Edwards and then Lewis McCann failed to convert the rebounds.

The second half was all pars, either side of Beneductus’ brilliant penalty the Pars hit the post – first through Joe Chalmers and later through Todorov.

Chris Mochrie also worked himself a great opportunity, bursting through midfield but his shot was wide.

Burrell had a late chance yards from goal but the pressure on him from the Pars defence denied him the right contact.

Star man: Matty Todd

He’s had an outstanding season so far – busy on the ball and off it and perfect for getting stuck in on these occasions.

The box-to-box midfielder has flourished under McPake and was one of the few who performed across most of the match, not just the second half.

So nearly set up the winner after a great run down the left.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-5-2): Mehmet 6; Comrie 7, Benedictus 7, Breen 6; Macdonald 6 (Wighton 6), Todd 8, Mochrie 8, Chalmers 7; Todorov 7, McCann 7. Subs not used: Little, Hamilton, Young, Tod, Sutherland.

Manager under the microscope

McPake made one enforced change, bringing in Lewis McCann for the injured Kevin O’Hara.

Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake made a switch to his formation at half-time.

Falkirk dominated early on but, as he has done a few time – subs or not – the Pars boss made tweaks to get his side back into the game.

First Chalmers dropped a little deeper in midfield where Nesbitt and Burrell were causing issues.

At half-time, McCann cam to the left, leaving Todorov as a lone striker with Mochrie supporting.

After the penalty there only looked like one winner – other than Burrell’s late chance.

Man in the middle

Chris Graham gave some curious decisions early on but nothing game-changing throughout.

He didn’t book Morrison for a shirt tug in the first half when he seemed happy to book Benedictus early in the game.

He got the one big decision right when Todorov was felled in the box.

