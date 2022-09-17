Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration

By Neil Henderson
September 17 2022, 5.44pm
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Thousands flocked to Kirkcaldy to enjoy the sights and sounds of this year’s Fife Pride celebration.

It was the first time the colourful event returned to the Lang Toun since 2019, with organisers previously forced to cancel the annual event due to the pandemic.

Hundreds paraded down Kirk Wynd and through Kirkcaldy town centre.

In a giant marquee in Town Square revellers were treated to music and entertainment throughout the day and into the early evening.

Among those wowing the crowds was Craig Eddie, the Scottish singer and winner of ITV show – The Voice.

Elsewhere, venues across the town played host to a range of events while the newly opened Hub provided the venue for a day of youth entertainment including, arts, crafts and open mic sessions.

The Courier was at Fife Pride to capture the celebration as it unfolded.

Here’s a selection of some of the best images from the day from our photographer Kenny Smith.

People of all ages came out for Fife Pride.
Crowds were seen having a good time while enjoying some music.
For the first time since 2019, people were happy to be supporting Fife Pride again.
Kids have fun while watching some musicians.
Lots of entertainment took place inside the marquee.
A supporter is seen holding an asexual pride flag amongst the crowd.
Two young supporters stand tall among the rest with flags tied around their shoulders.
Crowds gather as the parade makes its way through Kirkcaldy.
Two individuals pose for a photo with big smiles on their faces.
Some visitors painted rainbows on their faces to show support.
A performer puts on a lively show for the supporters.
Some canine friends also came out to show their support for Fife Pride.
Visitors were surrounded by colour in Kirkcaldy.
Two members of the public are seen having a fun time.
Craig Eddie, the Scottish singer and winner of ITV show – The Voice entertains the crowd.
Two children in matching hats and flags watched on as people gathered in the entertainment marquee.
Two individuals looked like they were having a great time with their arms up in the air.
A youngster takes part in the Pride parade.

