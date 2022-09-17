Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration By Neil Henderson September 17 2022, 5.44pm 0 The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands flocked to Kirkcaldy to enjoy the sights and sounds of this year’s Fife Pride celebration. It was the first time the colourful event returned to the Lang Toun since 2019, with organisers previously forced to cancel the annual event due to the pandemic. Hundreds paraded down Kirk Wynd and through Kirkcaldy town centre. In a giant marquee in Town Square revellers were treated to music and entertainment throughout the day and into the early evening. Among those wowing the crowds was Craig Eddie, the Scottish singer and winner of ITV show – The Voice. Elsewhere, venues across the town played host to a range of events while the newly opened Hub provided the venue for a day of youth entertainment including, arts, crafts and open mic sessions. The Courier was at Fife Pride to capture the celebration as it unfolded. Here’s a selection of some of the best images from the day from our photographer Kenny Smith. People of all ages came out for Fife Pride. Hundreds paraded down Kirk Wynd and through Kirkcaldy town centre. Crowds were seen having a good time while enjoying some music. For the first time since 2019, people were happy to be supporting Fife Pride again. Kids have fun while watching some musicians. Lots of entertainment took place inside the marquee. A supporter is seen holding an asexual pride flag amongst the crowd. Two young supporters stand tall among the rest with flags tied around their shoulders. Crowds gather as the parade makes its way through Kirkcaldy. Two individuals pose for a photo with big smiles on their faces. Some visitors painted rainbows on their faces to show support. A performer puts on a lively show for the supporters. Some canine friends also came out to show their support for Fife Pride. Visitors were surrounded by colour in Kirkcaldy. Two members of the public are seen having a fun time. Craig Eddie, the Scottish singer and winner of ITV show – The Voice entertains the crowd. Two children in matching hats and flags watched on as people gathered in the entertainment marquee. Two individuals looked like they were having a great time with their arms up in the air. A youngster takes part in the Pride parade. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Major disturbance in Dunfermline as football fans clash in town centre Fife world biking champ left devastated after £65,000 theft of competition bikes 0 Man, 57, arrested after disturbance delays start of Fife Pride march in Kirkcaldy Single-shoed umbrella dancer caused £1.7k damage to Dunfermline court in 'bizarre' incident 'I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill', says… 0 Cupar Youth Cafe 20th anniversary: 20 Stories for 20 Years exhibition celebrates positive impact 0 Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put 'community' ahead of cuts 0 HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it… 0 Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife? 0 Teachers have voted in favour of strike action - could Tayside and Fife schools… 0 More from The Courier Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0 Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues downed by… 0 St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Saints held to… 0 Dundee United verdict as Rangers survive nervous finale following Antonio Colak double 0 GINGER GAIRDNER: Wildflower lawns and a time-poor gardener 0