Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands flocked to Kirkcaldy to enjoy the sights and sounds of this year’s Fife Pride celebration.

It was the first time the colourful event returned to the Lang Toun since 2019, with organisers previously forced to cancel the annual event due to the pandemic.

Hundreds paraded down Kirk Wynd and through Kirkcaldy town centre.

In a giant marquee in Town Square revellers were treated to music and entertainment throughout the day and into the early evening.

Among those wowing the crowds was Craig Eddie, the Scottish singer and winner of ITV show – The Voice.

Elsewhere, venues across the town played host to a range of events while the newly opened Hub provided the venue for a day of youth entertainment including, arts, crafts and open mic sessions.

The Courier was at Fife Pride to capture the celebration as it unfolded.

Here’s a selection of some of the best images from the day from our photographer Kenny Smith.