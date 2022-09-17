Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: ‘The worst performance I have ever seen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: ‘The worst performance I have ever seen’

By Scott Lorimer
September 17 2022, 6.17pm Updated: September 17 2022, 7.05pm
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer has blasted referee Peter Stuart and his assistants, branding their performance in the Dens Park clash with Inverness the ‘worst I’ve ever seen’.

The Dark Blues lost out 3-2 in the entertaining Championship clash with a brace from Cameron Harper and Billy Mckay penalty cancelling out a Robbie Deas own goal and a Joe Grayson tap in.

The ref was involved in a number of key moments – the first of which was to deny the home side a penalty in the opening moments.

Mckay appeared to stop Zach Robinson’s shot on the line with his arm. Despite protests from a number of Dundee players, Peter Stuart was uninterested.

Bowyer slams referee

As the first half came to a close, he awarded Caley Thistle a penalty after Harry Sharp was judged to have brought down Harper – one of many decisions which irked the Dee boss.

“I have to say the performance the officials today was, probably, the worst I have ever seen in my footballing career – both as a player and as manager,” he said.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer has words with the referee.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer has words with the referee.

“The lad (Billy Mckay) saved it with his hand. He said to our lads that he handled it.

“Then the penalty? He couldn’t give that quick enough.

“He hadn’t consulted his linesman who had the better view on this side.

“I’ve just tried to speak to him there and… wow.

“In England you are allowed to speak to the officials with the observer there.

“The observer wasn’t there and it’s something I will take up because I wanted to talk about his performance.”

Bad to worse for Dundee

Dundee’s afternoon was made worse when skipper Ryan Sweeney was sent off in his first game since returning from a suspension.

Bowyer believes the defender’s second yellow came about after an incident where one of his player’s was fouled.

“It’s a free kick right on Tyler French right in front of the linesman,” he said.

“They break and Ryan’s stood his ground.

Dundee's Ryan Sweeney is giving his marching orders.
Dundee’s Ryan Sweeney is giving his marching orders.

“I thought Delaney was clever, he got the free-kick. The ref then decides that’s a yellow card and sends him off.”

Despite the performance of the officials, the Dee boss believed his side could have done more to get something from the match.

“I’m amazed we haven’t won the game – never mind drawn the game,” he said.

“We’ve conceded three goals which is disappointing from our point of view. Two are wonder strikers from the lad, fair play, and a penalty. That’s not great.

“We created numerous chances where we need to be more clinical.”

Inverness reaction

Inverness boss Billy Dodds was delighted with his side’s performance and to come away with all the points from a thrilling encounter.

“The game had everything – it was 100 miles an hour,” he said.

“It had a lot of good technical things in it and a lot of incidents and for a neutral it must have been great to watch.

Gary Bowyer and Billy Dodds shake hands at full-time
Gary Bowyer and Billy Dodds shake hands at full-time

“Gary Bowyer has a really good team and they put us under real pressure in the second half.

“But we had a chance to increase our lead at the start of the second half and that would have made it a bit easier. We knew Dundee would come at us for the equaliser and we had to dig in for long periods.

“We hit them for the third goal and we managed the game well, especially when their man got sent off.”

