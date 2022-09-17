James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind

By Craig Cairns
September 17 2022, 6.22pm
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.

James McPake was left a little frustrated his side didn’t go on to win the match versus Falkirk after a blistering second-half performance.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager was full of praise for his players after they came from behind to earn a draw.

Falkirk had dominated the first half and could have added to Callumn Morrison’s goal that gave them a half-time lead.

The Pars hit the woodwork three times and equalised from the spot through Kyle Benedictus.

McPake praised his Falkirk counterpart John McGlynn for the way his side plays football.

‘Last time they were in a game like that it was a relegation fight’

“They’re hard to deal with,” said McPake. “When you allow them the space and time to do it, they’ll hurt you.

“Second half we were the better team.

“I know we hit the woodwork in the first half but in the whole of the game you hit the woodwork three times and you come away disappointed.

“Everybody built it up to be a big game, but it was worth three points, a points or no points.

“The last time they played in a game with a crowd like that was a play-off or a relegation fight.

The Dunfermline fans turned out in their numbers.

“To show the character that they showed to them back into the game, that’s credit to them and the mindset they’re in and what they’re trying to do.

“All credit to my players.”

The draw keeps Dunfermline top of the league and unbeaten after seven matches played, one point ahead of Airdrie.

Chalmers catches strike ‘too well’

They could have been further ahead if Joe Chalmers’ sweet strike was centimetres to the right.

“It’s not just when he hits the post, it’s the way it comes out,” added McPake.

“Normally they roll out and somebody taps it in or a defender has to clear it and they’re snatching at it.

“He hits it that well that he clears the ball for them – because it hits it hits the post that well. On another day that goes in.

“Todorov’s is a great move and he gets across the man.

“But they had a couple of chances late on as well, so we’re not going to cry over hitting the post a couple of times, we’ll get that back in another game.”

