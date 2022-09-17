James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake was left a little frustrated his side didn’t go on to win the match versus Falkirk after a blistering second-half performance.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager was full of praise for his players after they came from behind to earn a draw.

Falkirk had dominated the first half and could have added to Callumn Morrison’s goal that gave them a half-time lead.

The Pars hit the woodwork three times and equalised from the spot through Kyle Benedictus.

McPake praised his Falkirk counterpart John McGlynn for the way his side plays football.

‘Last time they were in a game like that it was a relegation fight’

“They’re hard to deal with,” said McPake. “When you allow them the space and time to do it, they’ll hurt you.

“Second half we were the better team.

“I know we hit the woodwork in the first half but in the whole of the game you hit the woodwork three times and you come away disappointed.

“Everybody built it up to be a big game, but it was worth three points, a points or no points.

“The last time they played in a game with a crowd like that was a play-off or a relegation fight.

“To show the character that they showed to them back into the game, that’s credit to them and the mindset they’re in and what they’re trying to do.

“All credit to my players.”

The draw keeps Dunfermline top of the league and unbeaten after seven matches played, one point ahead of Airdrie.

Chalmers catches strike ‘too well’

They could have been further ahead if Joe Chalmers’ sweet strike was centimetres to the right.

“It’s not just when he hits the post, it’s the way it comes out,” added McPake.

“Normally they roll out and somebody taps it in or a defender has to clear it and they’re snatching at it.

“He hits it that well that he clears the ball for them – because it hits it hits the post that well. On another day that goes in.

“Todorov’s is a great move and he gets across the man.

“But they had a couple of chances late on as well, so we’re not going to cry over hitting the post a couple of times, we’ll get that back in another game.”