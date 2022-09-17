‘Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans’ – John McGlynn on Falkirk’s draw with Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Falkirk manager John McGlynn thinks his side’s 1-1 draw away to Dunfermline was a “great advert” for League 1.

The former Raith Rovers boss thought his side could have had Dunfermline beat by half-time, but failed to convert more chances when on top.

Callumn Morrison gave them the lead but Craig McGuffie and Gary Oliver both missed great opportunities in the first half.

Kyle Benedictus equalised from the spot after Nikolay Todorov was brought down in the box by Liam Henderson.

“The first half we were totally dominant, we were excellent, but unfortunately were end up ruing the chances we didn’t take,” said McGlynn.

‘Nip and tuck’ after equaliser

“I thought we could have been two or three up at half-time – then I think the game is finished.

“That’s what we’ll be a bit disappointed with. We expected a reaction from Dunfermline in the second half, which we got, and we had to weather that storm.

“Todorov does really well, but maybe Liam doesn’t need to make that challenge,” continued McGlynn.

“After that I thought it was nip and tuck. The first half we were excellent and I thought it levelled off in the second. I think if anyone was going to win it, we were.

Pars boss James McPake meanwhile was disappointed not to take all three points but praised the response of his players.

Crowd to rival top flight

With 6,670 in attendance, McGlynn said it showed the ambition of both clubs.

“It’s a great advert for the league,” he said.

“You put that in the Premiership there’s probably 10,000 there today – and that would be up there with any crowd outside Celtic and Rangers.

“That easily could have been Premiership team. Both have the history and both teams want to get there.”