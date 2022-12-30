Dundee’s Niall McGinn linked with Glentoran move as Dunfermline among Scottish clubs credited with interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Niall McGinn linked with Glentoran move as Dunfermline among Scottish clubs credited with interest

By George Cran
December 30 2022, 10.01am
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
Niall McGinn could be heading back to Northern Irish football in January.

The 35-year-old has been out of favour at Dundee under manager Gary Bowyer this season.

And reports from the Belfast Telegraph say McGinn could be given a Dens Park exit by Danske Bank Premiership side Glentoran.

The paper says McGinn watched the Belfast side take on Linfield on Boxing Day before he returned to Dundee training this week.

A coaching role at the Oval could also be in the offing while McGinn wants to add to his 72 international caps.

Bowyer

Speaking yesterday to Courier Sport, Dee boss Bowyer said there had been no offers yet for McGinn.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Asked if McGinn would move on, Bowyer replied: “I don’t know.

“He falls into the category with others that maybe haven’t had game time but if no offers come in then they don’t go anywhere.

“We honour the contracts and it is up to the individual.

“My advice to any player is that if you haven’t been playing and the opportunity presents itself then you want to play, don’t you?”

Scottish interest?

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

McGinn turned down advances from two clubs in September at the end of the Scottish loan window, one from the Championship and one from League One.

Courier Sport understands Dunfermline were the League One side with former manager James McPake keen to be reunited with McGinn.

The report from the Belfast Telegraph named Greenock Morton as another side interested in the winger.

If that interest remains then McGinn will have options to end his time at Dens Park.

Since last appearing for the first team in a September defeat to Inverness, the Northern Irishman has featured solely for Dundee Reserves.

He has played 24 times, scoring four goals since signing for the Dark Blues from Aberdeen last January.

Glentoran finished third in the NIFL Premiership last term but sit sixth this season.

