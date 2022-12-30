Dundee’s Niall McGinn linked with Glentoran move as Dunfermline among Scottish clubs credited with interest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Niall McGinn could be heading back to Northern Irish football in January.

The 35-year-old has been out of favour at Dundee under manager Gary Bowyer this season.

And reports from the Belfast Telegraph say McGinn could be given a Dens Park exit by Danske Bank Premiership side Glentoran.

The paper says McGinn watched the Belfast side take on Linfield on Boxing Day before he returned to Dundee training this week.

A coaching role at the Oval could also be in the offing while McGinn wants to add to his 72 international caps.

Bowyer

Speaking yesterday to Courier Sport, Dee boss Bowyer said there had been no offers yet for McGinn.

Asked if McGinn would move on, Bowyer replied: “I don’t know.

“He falls into the category with others that maybe haven’t had game time but if no offers come in then they don’t go anywhere.

“We honour the contracts and it is up to the individual.

“My advice to any player is that if you haven’t been playing and the opportunity presents itself then you want to play, don’t you?”

Scottish interest?

McGinn turned down advances from two clubs in September at the end of the Scottish loan window, one from the Championship and one from League One.

Courier Sport understands Dunfermline were the League One side with former manager James McPake keen to be reunited with McGinn.

The report from the Belfast Telegraph named Greenock Morton as another side interested in the winger.

If that interest remains then McGinn will have options to end his time at Dens Park.

Since last appearing for the first team in a September defeat to Inverness, the Northern Irishman has featured solely for Dundee Reserves.

He has played 24 times, scoring four goals since signing for the Dark Blues from Aberdeen last January.

Glentoran finished third in the NIFL Premiership last term but sit sixth this season.