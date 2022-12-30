Sandra Strachan: Former ladies golf captain at Kirriemuir dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sandra Strachan: Former ladies golf captain at Kirriemuir dies

By Chris Ferguson
December 30 2022, 10.30am
Sandra Strachan was a former ladies golf captain at Kirriemuir.. Forfar.
Sandra Strachan, a three-times ladies golf captain at Kirriemuir, has died aged 76.

For many years, Sandra was a secretary/administrator with the social work department in Forfar and, after taking early retirement, had a spell as a lollipop lady at Wellbrae Primary School in the town.

For the last few years, Sandra had been living with Huntington’s disease, which she first became aware of while playing golf.

She made it her mission to raise awareness of the genetic condition and shared her story with The Courier in 2016.

Onset of condition

Sandra told us at the time that she was not performing her best on the golf course and added: “My friends noticed too and I also felt as if I was walking to the side all the time, which made me feel self-conscious.”

An MRI scan, blood and DNA tests confirmed Huntington’s disease which stemmed from a rogue, inherited gene.

Sandra said in the interview:  “Huntington’s disease is very different from any other because, being genetic, it affects the whole family.

“I was left feeling very isolated because my family had to go through months of counselling before my grandchildren could be told that granny had the condition.”

Beginnings

Sandra was the younger daughter of Jim and Agnes Melville of Kirriemuir who operated buses and lorries from the town.

She was educated at Southmuir Primary School and the then Webster’s Seminary before beginning work in the office at Airlie Estate at Cortachy.

Sandra went to night classes to learn typing and shorthand and remained at Cotachy for a number of years.

In the early 1960s she met her future husband, Angus, at Starkie’s cafe in Kirriemuir.

Angus said: “It was where all the young people gathered to play the jukebox. We caught each other’s eyes and met up again at a dance at the town hall in Kirriemuir on the Saturday and started going out.”

The couple got engaged in 1964 and were married two years later at St Andrew’s Church, Glamis Road, Kirriemuir.

First marital home

Married life began in a cottage on the outskirts of Kirriemuir before a move to Forfar after a year. The couple had three children, Karen, John and Gillian.

Angus, who was brought up on Tannadice Estate, worked as a steel fabricator/welder with Reekie in Forfar, where Sandra also worked for a spell.

She later moved to work in social work, first with Tayside Regional Council and then Angus Council.

Both Sandra and Angus were dedicated golfers at Kirriemuir and in retirement played several times a year on courses on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

Foreign travel

Likewise, they were both Elvis fans and in 1993 made a dream trip to visit the late star’s home at Graceland, Memphis, and his childhood home at Tupelo, Mississippi.

The couple, who had eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, also enjoyed retirement holidays to Sorrento and Lake Garda.

For more information on Huntington’s and if you would like to make a donation, you can visit go to hdscotland.org

You can read the family’s announcement here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
