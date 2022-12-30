Live updates as flash floods cause disruption across Dundee, Fife and Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy rain overnight across Dundee, Fife and Perth is causing flash floods, with many facing major disruption.

A number of roads are closed as a result, with motorists warned of delays across the region.

Public transport operators are also affected, with many bus services cancelled.

Follow our live coverage of the floods and other weather related disruption below.

