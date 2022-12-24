Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Lewis McCann scores winner on comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis McCann scored a late winner in a come-from-behind victory over Kelty Hearts at New Central Park.

The forward made his return from injury – after scoring twice in a midweek bounce match – to head the winner past Darren Jamieson in front of a crowd of more than 2,000.

Alfredo Agyeman’s second-half strike had given Kelty the lead in the West Fife derby before Josh Edwards’ cross looked to be bundled into his own net by Tam O’Ware for the equaliser.

It means John Potter’s men missed the chance to leapfrog Queen of the South into seventh place.

Key moments

Dunfermline were almost ahead in the first few minutes when Kyle Benedictus headed Joe Chalmers’ corner off the bar.

The Pars continued to have the better of the opening stages, with Josh Edwards forcing a save from Darren Jamieson with a low shot.

Kelty finished the half the better side and saw Tom O’Ware’s header beat Deni Mehmet in the Dunfermline goal but Chalmers was there to hook it clear.

They then took the lead in the second half but couldn’t hold on to their lead for long enough and looked a beaten side after the equaliser.

Matty Todd had the chance to make sure in the dying minutes but his effort came back off the post.

Kelty Hearts star man

Nathan Austin did well until he’d ran out of steam – on his first start since October.

But it was Michael Tidser who was at the centre of things when Kelty enjoyed their large spell of possession.

Always a calming presence on the ball and with the passing range to pick out team-mates.

He set up Austin with a clever through ball in the first half but the striker’s effort was blocked by Rhys Breen.

Dunfermline star man

McCann was the match-winner and was excellent even beside his goal, and Todd was excellent throughout, but it was the captain who again stood out.

While his fellow centre-backs were guilty of giving up possession a few times, Kyle Benedictus never give the ball away and again led his side through the game.

He also came close to giving his side the lead in the early stages.

Managers under the microscope

John Potter made a few interesting selections. Midfielder Darren Lyon started at right-back with Kallum Higginbotham as part of a midfield three.

Higginbotham struggled to get into the game but that didn’t stop Kelty from controlling a large part of the match.

James McPake’s team also set up slightly different from what the line-up would suggest.

This is how Dunfermline have actually set up. Ritchie-Hosler in midfield with two 10s off Wighton. pic.twitter.com/FD88fPVkCw — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) December 24, 2022

Kane Ritchie-Hosler has started from a wide position so far when he’s played – though when he starts wide he prefers to drift into central positions.

For this one he was paired up with Chalmers in the middle, with Todd and Chris Mochrie just off Craig Wighton.

Ritchie-Hosler constantly made himself available for the ball in midfield, especially at the start, even if he faded a little as the game progressed.

McPake made a triple-sub at 1-0 and his side instantly equalised.

Potter responded by bringing on Scott McGill for Austin and Dougie Hill for Joe Cardle, in a move to a back three as the Pars finished the better side and eventually got their winner.

Man in the middle

Greg Aitken tried his best to keep the game going, even if that meant annoying both sets of players and fans for perhaps being a little too lenient at times.

He seemed to go the other way in the second half and got an earful from McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay at one point.