Dunfermline team news: James McPake hails ‘great exercise’ as returning striker scores double in bounce game

By Craig Cairns
December 21 2022, 6.00pm Updated: December 22 2022, 8.22am
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake was disappointed to see last weekend’s match versus Airdrieonians called off.

The cold weather snap meant that the Pars were denied the chance to immediately continue the momentum built up in their demolition of Arbroath.

They did manage to get a bounce game in this week, however, and while results in these matches cannot be looked into too much, there were encouraging signs.

Lewis McCann, who was due to make his return versus Airdrie, scored twice in a 3-2 win over Dundee United this week.

Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann was due to return versus Airdrie. Image: SNS.

The Dunfermline manager said it means last weekend’s pause may have worked out for the striker ahead of this weekend’s trip to Kelty Hearts in League One.

McCann’s comeback

“You adapt to it,” said McPake. “Obviously the weather affected a lot of games across the country so we are understanding of that and we were lucky that Dundee United needed a game as well.

“So we went up and played them on Tuesday.

“It was a great exercise for everyone that was involved which was the full squad almost.

“Lewis McCann made a comeback playing 68 minutes and scored two goals.

“That is great for Lewis, he would have made the bench last Saturday against Airdrie but now he has put himself front and centre to be available to start.

“When you look at it that way, that game wouldn’t have come around. How long would he have got at Airdrie?

“So that is the benefit I suppose.”

O’Hara to step up training

Fellow striker Kevin O’Hara is “at the very end of his rehab now” and will step up his training this week as long as there are no setbacks with his knee.

O’Hara celebrates with his team-mates. Photograph: Craig Brown.

As with McCann, the Pars want to take their time and make sure the player get the best recovery possible.

McPake is aware that, still with a relatively thin squad, there are likely to be a few more bumps in the road as the season progresses.

“You cannot foresee what will happen going into the second half of a season with injuries,” he said.

“Lewis could pick up another injury but we wanted to make sure that we gave this one the best chance.

“We believe that we have done that and credit to him because he has come back in great condition.

“That isn’t a surprise because I know the way he works, I know his character and we are delighted to have him back because he is different to what we have got.”

Paul Allan update

Midfielder Paul Allan, meanwhile, is out of his moon boot and has been doing some very light exercises on the treadmill.

Otherwise is it a fully fit squad for Dunfermline as they prepare to take on Kelty for the third time this season.

The last meeting ended in a 2-1 win for the Pars.

