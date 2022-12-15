Dunfermline team news: Striker could make return while two others remain sidelined

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic hope to have their attacking options bolstered this weekend by the return of one of their strikers from injury.

Kevin O’Hara has been missing since picking up a knee injury in September, while Lewis McCann has not featured since October because of an issue with his hamstring.

While O’Hara is back doing aerobic exercises, he is still a little bit away from ball work.

However, fellow forward McCann could make his return for this weekend’s visit to Airdrie.

The 21-year-old, who has five goals so far this season, has carried out his first full training session since he dropped out with an injury.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 3-0 win over FC Edinburgh. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/RllKRCL1HF — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 6, 2022

If there is no adverse reaction, he could find himself among the substitutes on Saturday.

No problems

“Lewis McCann did his first full training session on Thursday, so we’ll see how he reacts on Friday,” Mackay said.

“He could potentially be on the bench for Saturday, but it’s encouraging to see him back.

“He came through the session without any problems at all.

“It will be great to have another player like Lewis back in the squad.”

Not too far away

Pars assistant manager Mackay also offered an update on O’Hara, saying: “Kevin is doing his running and stuff like that so he’s progressing well.

“He’s not back to kicking the ball or anything yet. He’s pretty happy with the knee and that shouldn’t be too long.

“If everything goes to plan he should continue his running for a couple of weeks and then start progressing into starting training properly again.”

Beyond the trio of McCann, O’Hara and Allan, it is a clean bill of health for the Pars, other than a few minor illnesses to players.

Barring any other setbacks, Mackay hopes to have a fully fit squad available within “the next month or so”.