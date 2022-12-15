Dave Mackay explains Alan Main and physio’s Dunfermline departures and gives update on replacements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic have identified replacements after their goalkeeping coach and physio left the club.

Former St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Main decided it was time to move on from football and has taken a job elsewhere.

Physio Tommy Scanlon has also left East End Park to take a job with his previous club.

“Tommy has moved on to Hibs,” said assistant manager Dave Mackay.

“We’ve got [a replacement] coming in who I don’t think will start for another month or six weeks or so.

“We’ve got cover in place just now until he works out his final days with the club that he’s at just now.

“He’s having to see out his notice period, but we’re fine, we’ve got cover in. There’s not a problem with that.”

The replacements

To cover for Main, the Pars have promoted academy goalkeeping coach Andy Collier.

He spent time at East Fife in his playing days and runs his own goalkeeping academy in Glenrothes.

It is expected he will be given the job permanently.

Mackay – who is looking forward to returning to Dens Park next month after this week’s cup draw – added that there was nothing untoward about Main’s departure.

“I think just due to his circumstances, he just felt it was the right time for him to step away from football,” he said.

“So we wish him all the best. He was great for us and he was great for Deniz [Mehmet] and Max [Little] coming in as well.

‘Great guy’

“Nobody can fault his work or his work ethic. He just felt for his own personal situation that it would be better to step back from football and focus on other things.

“I know Alan from playing with him at St Johnstone, a great guy.

“I felt it was maybe coming for a little while, but he’s finally come to the conclusion that it’s probably the best time for him just to step away.

“I don’t know if he had a bit too much on his plate with other stuff but he just felt it was time to go.”