RAB DOUGLAS: Loyalty shown by Angus stars is so refreshing in the modern game

The word ‘mercenary’ is branded about often in modern-day football as players will move from club to club for a big pay day.

When I was at Dundee the first time I could have sat tight and left on a Bosman.

But I signed a new deal and they earned some money off the back of me for my move to Celtic.

Everyone is different and we all have our own needs but isn’t it refreshing to see some loyalty?

A guard of honour for @ArbroathFC legend Bobby Linn… pic.twitter.com/Id3gyqMldB — Bobby Linn Testimonial (@BobbyLinnTest) October 2, 2022

There are examples of it all over the world but close to home there is loyalty being shown at Arbroath and Montrose.

A few months ago we celebrated Bobby Linn’s testimonial at Arbroath.

We can all see what he has done for this club and the fans love him.

They love his attitude to the game and the way he looks after himself.

But it’s not just about Bobby.

We’ve got Ricky Little who has been travelling up the road from Ayrshire for training and games for ten years.

I’d hate to see the mileage he’s done on his car, it must be astronomical.

But Ricky is always there and I can’t remember him missing a training session.

Commitment

He has been so committed over the years. That’s why it’s his turn for a testimonial after Bobby’s.

Then we have David Gold who the Arbroath fans love because of how dedicated to the cause he is.

Goldie hasn’t always been a regular starter but he’s a Mr Versatile.

You can put him into any position on the pitch and you know Goldie will do you proud.

We’ve also got Colin Hamilton, Tam O’Brien and Derek Gaston who have all been here for years.

Over at Montrose Terry Masson had his testimonial, Paul Watson is close and Graham Webster isn’t far behind him.

There players who will move down the road for an extra £20.

But when people are happy in their work they will stay and both of our clubs deserve great environment we have created.

Rab Douglas: Revenge would be sweet for Dundee

At the start of the season, I thought Dundee would be big favourites to win the league.

I still think they’ve got enough and they are starting find their feet under Gary Bowyer.

But Friday’s game with Ayr United will be a big test. They beat Dundee the last time at Somerset Park and will be keen to hang onto top spot.

What a boost a win would give Gary as he looks to strengthen in January.

Dundee United

Over at Tannadice, Dundee United need results, starting with Hearts game.

We don’t know what the World Cup break will have done. It may have given Liam Fox time to make his mark or it may not.

It’s not easy at the bottom but United are a big club who will fight for points.

