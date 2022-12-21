RAB DOUGLAS: Loyalty shown by Angus stars is so refreshing in the modern game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Loyalty shown by Angus stars is so refreshing in the modern game

By Rab Douglas
December 21 2022, 6.00pm
Bobby Linn and Terry Masson have celebrated their testimonials this year. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn and Terry Masson have celebrated their testimonials this year. Image: SNS

The word ‘mercenary’ is branded about often in modern-day football as players will move from club to club for a big pay day.

When I was at Dundee the first time I could have sat tight and left on a Bosman.

But I signed a new deal and they earned some money off the back of me for my move to Celtic.

Everyone is different and we all have our own needs but isn’t it refreshing to see some loyalty?

There are examples of it all over the world but close to home there is loyalty being shown at Arbroath and Montrose.

A few months ago we celebrated Bobby Linn’s testimonial at Arbroath.

We can all see what he has done for this club and the fans love him.

They love his attitude to the game and the way he looks after himself.

But it’s not just about Bobby.

We’ve got Ricky Little who has been travelling up the road from Ayrshire for training and games for ten years.

I’d hate to see the mileage he’s done on his car, it must be astronomical.

But Ricky is always there and I can’t remember him missing a training session.

Commitment

David Gold in action against Dunfermline.
Rab Douglas has praised David Gold. Image: SNS

He has been so committed over the years. That’s why it’s his turn for a testimonial after Bobby’s.

Then we have David Gold who the Arbroath fans love because of how dedicated to the cause he is.

Goldie hasn’t always been a regular starter but he’s a Mr Versatile.

You can put him into any position on the pitch and you know Goldie will do you proud.

Terry Masson, Paul Watson and Graham Webster. Image: SNS

We’ve also got Colin Hamilton, Tam O’Brien and Derek Gaston who have all been here for years.

Over at Montrose Terry Masson had his testimonial, Paul Watson is close and Graham Webster isn’t far behind him.

There players who will move down the road for an extra £20.

But when people are happy in their work they will stay and both of our clubs deserve great environment we have created.

Rab Douglas: Revenge would be sweet for Dundee

At the start of the season, I thought Dundee would be big favourites to win the league.

I still think they’ve got enough and they are starting find their feet under Gary Bowyer.

But Friday’s game with Ayr United will be a big test. They beat Dundee the last time at Somerset Park and will be keen to hang onto top spot.

What a boost a win would give Gary as he looks to strengthen in January.

Dundee United

Over at Tannadice, Dundee United need results, starting with Hearts game.

We don’t know what the World Cup break will have done. It may have given Liam Fox time to make his mark or it may not.

It’s not easy at the bottom but United are a big club who will fight for points.

Merry Christmas to all Courier readers.

