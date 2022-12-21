Sean Dillon insists Links Park Loyal have earned new deals as Montrose testimonial trio hit 1,000-game mark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Dillon has paid tribute to the long-serving Links Park stars who are stockpiling testimonials at Montrose.

Veteran defender Dillon recently agreed a new contract extension that will keep him at the Angus side until 2024.

Dillon will have been at Montrose for seven years and playing into his 40s by the time his contract expires, after earning a testimonial at his old side Dundee United.

The Irishman has shown incredible commitment to both United and Montrose but he’s surrounded by loyal Links Park stars.

Terry Masson enjoyed his testimonial game in the summer, with Paul Watson and Graham Webster both on course for theirs in the next 12 months.

In fact, the trio have now played a combined total of exactly 1,000 games for Montrose over the last decade.

With Andrew Steeves also entering his eighth year at Montrose and Stewart Petrie the second longest serving manager in the country, what keeps people so happy at the club?

“There are a lot of good people at Montrose,” said Dillon.

“The board of directors, management team, staff, volunteers and players – we’re all in this together.

“Everyone will claim to be the best run part-time club in the country.

“I know Arbroath will lay claim to that at the moment but there’s definitely something special about Montrose.

Culture

“There’s a buzz about our club and it’s been that way for a while.

“Ross Campbell and the gaffer Stewart Petrie are big on creating a culture and a team spirit.

“There’s a real togetherness at the club. I’ve never been at a club before where the chairman, the board, players and staff will all have a night out together.

“We aren’t out all the time but it’s a regular occurrence. The lads will show face upstairs and know everyone at the club buys into it.

“A lot of players have come here and grown with Montrose. They are happy at their work and want to stay.

“But they haven’t been given new deals based on sentimental value. They aren’t here just for the craic, they have earned their deals.

“They have met appearance targets and upped their game year on year.

“Terry is a prime example of that. He’s an awesome person and player.

“He deserved his testimonial and now it’s Winker’s (Paul Watson’s) turn. It’s an exciting time as a player to celebrate a testimonial.

“I know what it’s like because I had one at United.

“There are quite a few lads queuing up for a testimonial.

“It’s Paul, Webby isn’t far behind him then it will be Andrew’s turn. It’s a great club.”

Montrose: Links Park Loyal appearance stats

Terry Masson 2011- 396 appearances, 35 goals

Paul Watson 2012- 295 appearances, 36 goals

Graham Webster 2013- 309 appearances, 66 goals

Andrew Steeves 2015- 292 appearances, 13 goals

Sean Dillon 2017- 207 appearances, 9 goals