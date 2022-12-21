Sean Dillon insists Links Park Loyal have earned new deals as Montrose testimonial trio hit 1,000-game mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Sean Dillon insists Links Park Loyal have earned new deals as Montrose testimonial trio hit 1,000-game mark

By Ewan Smith
December 21 2022, 1.01pm
Terry Masson, Paul Watson and Graham Webster have all given long service to Montrose. Image: SNS
Terry Masson, Paul Watson and Graham Webster have all given long service to Montrose. Image: SNS

Sean Dillon has paid tribute to the long-serving Links Park stars who are stockpiling testimonials at Montrose.

Veteran defender Dillon recently agreed a new contract extension that will keep him at the Angus side until 2024.

Dillon will have been at Montrose for seven years and playing into his 40s by the time his contract expires, after earning a testimonial at his old side Dundee United.

The Irishman has shown incredible commitment to both United and Montrose but he’s surrounded by loyal Links Park stars.

Terry Masson enjoyed his testimonial game in the summer, with Paul Watson and Graham Webster both on course for theirs in the next 12 months.

In fact, the trio have now played a combined total of exactly 1,000 games for Montrose over the last decade.

With Andrew Steeves also entering his eighth year at Montrose and Stewart Petrie the second longest serving manager in the country, what keeps people so happy at the club?

Sean Dillon says he hopes to keep playing in to his 40s. Image: SNS
Montrose defender Sean Dillon is loving life at the club. Image: SNS

“There are a lot of good people at Montrose,” said Dillon.

“The board of directors, management team, staff, volunteers and players – we’re all in this together.

“Everyone will claim to be the best run part-time club in the country.

“I know Arbroath will lay claim to that at the moment but there’s definitely something special about Montrose.

Culture

“There’s a buzz about our club and it’s been that way for a while.

“Ross Campbell and the gaffer Stewart Petrie are big on creating a culture and a team spirit.

Stewart Petrie has created a togetherness at Montrose. Image: SNS

“There’s a real togetherness at the club. I’ve never been at a club before where the chairman, the board, players and staff will all have a night out together.

“We aren’t out all the time but it’s a regular occurrence. The lads will show face upstairs and know everyone at the club buys into it.

“A lot of players have come here and grown with Montrose. They are happy at their work and want to stay.

“But they haven’t been given new deals based on sentimental value. They aren’t here just for the craic, they have earned their deals.

“They have met appearance targets and upped their game year on year.

“Terry is a prime example of that. He’s an awesome person and player.

“He deserved his testimonial and now it’s Winker’s (Paul Watson’s) turn. It’s an exciting time as a player to celebrate a testimonial.

“I know what it’s like because I had one at United.

“There are quite a few lads queuing up for a testimonial.

“It’s Paul, Webby isn’t far behind him then it will be Andrew’s turn. It’s a great club.”

Montrose: Links Park Loyal appearance stats

Montrose stars Graham Webster and Terry Masson. Image: SNS

Terry Masson 2011- 396 appearances, 35 goals

Paul Watson 2012- 295 appearances, 36 goals

Graham Webster 2013- 309 appearances, 66 goals

Andrew Steeves 2015- 292 appearances, 13 goals

Sean Dillon 2017- 207 appearances, 9 goals

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr
Craig Sibbald pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground.
Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented