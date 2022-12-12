Sean Dillon refusing to give up on Hampden fling in his 40s as Montrose veteran agrees new deal until 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Dillon lifted silverware in front of a packed Hampden Park as a Dundee United Scottish Cup winner in 2010.

At 39, he knows he may just have played his final 90 minutes at the iconic national stadium as Montrose fell to a 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Queen’s Park on Saturday.

That could be Dillo’s last outing at the home of Scottish football but the determined Dubliner is not quite ready to give up on his Hampden dream yet.

And doesn’t believe any of his Montrose team-mates should either.

Dillon has just agreed a new one-year extension that will keep him at Montrose until 2024.

But while he’s still involved in the game, he’ll still hear the Hampden roar from that 3-0 win over Ross County 12 years ago.

“You never know if that will be my last time at Hampden,” said Dillon.

“It’s been mentioned a few times that it may be but football is a funny game.

“Stranger things have happened and you just never know when some of us will get the chance to play at this stadium again.

“It would be wonderful for the younger players to get the opportunity to play here again.

“Some of them could move onto bigger and better things in their career and find themselves back here.”

Sean Dillon: Who wouldn’t want to play at Hampden?

Dillon savoured every single minute of his latest Hampden experience as it evoked positive memories.

The defender’s son Shay wasn’t born when his dad tasted glory there but was given VIP treatment at Hampden at the weekend.

“A few of the lads and staff with older kids brought them to the game.

“I had my eldest, Shay, with me and it was nice for him to come and watch me.

“He was here with me for the Scotland v Ireland game and that was another disappointing night!

⚽️ @MontroseFC enter the Hampden pitch backed by the Links Park Dynamo pic.twitter.com/lfa8GgdUWm — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) December 10, 2022

“Shay was in his mummy’s tummy when we won the cup. Michelle was pregnant when we won the cup.

“The national stadium is an amazing place to play football.

“Look at it, it’s incredible.

“Who wouldn’t want to play here?

“I’ve got some great memories here – winning a Scottish Cup with Dundee United for one.

“A full Hampden is a bit different but you still get a buzz from playing on that park.

“For some of us it will be our first and last time here but I hope that’s not the case. I’m not ready to give up on it yet.”

Meanwhile, Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has praised Dillon after tying up the Irishman on a new contract.

“This is great news,” Petrie told Montrose FC website. “Sean continues to have a huge influence on and off the park with his professionalism, attitude and commitment.

“He will continue to feature at this level into his 40s, a rare feat that he should rightly be proud of.”