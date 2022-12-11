3 Montrose talking points from as Angus side suffer Hampden heartache at Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose crashed out of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a 2-0 loss to Queen’s Park at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Angus side suffered Hampden heartache as goals from Dominic Thomas and Josh McPake consigned them to defeat in the last 16.

But despite the defeat, there were so many positives for Montrose to take as they went toe-to-toe with Championship side Spiders.

Courier Sport was at Scotland’s national stadium for the clash and here are three things we learned:

Montrose showed their Championship credentials

Montrose harbour realistic ambitions of stepping up to the Championship.

They have finished in a play-off spot for four consecutive years and are challenging for promotion again.

Ironically, they were very close to a play-off shoot-out with Queen’s Park last season, losing 6-5 to Airdrieonians in the semi-final.

They could and should be in with a shout again this year.

And despite the defeat on Saturday, they can draw real positives from their performance.

Montrose were more than a match for Queen’s Park, with 14 efforts on goal.

They were comfortable in possession, used the ball very well and looked secured in defence.

That’s no mean feat, not just because Queen’s Park are challenging at the top of the Championship but also at an intimidating venue like Hampden.

Montrose thrived in the iconic arena and the only thing missing from their game is goals.

If Stewart Petrie’s men can discover their scoring touch then they could have another go at promotion this term.

Craig Brown junior made his mark at Hampden

Craig Brown senior is one of the most decorated national bosses in Scotland’s history.

He led our country to two major finals – Euro 1996 and the 1998 World Cup – during a hugely-successful eight year reign as Scotland manager.

His grandson Craig, 23, is just beginning to make his mark at Montrose.

And his superb display at Hampden can give him the confidence he needs to kick on.

Brown was very lively in attack. He was hard to pin down and his clever movement saw him carve open the Queen’s Park defence on numerous occasions in the first period.

He came very close to a memorable Hampden goal and is definitely one to watch in the future.

Sean Dillon shows no signs of slowing down

At the other end of the pitch, former Dundee United star Sean Dillon is continuing to roll back the years.

Now 39, Dillon was starting his youth career at Aston Villa when Craig Brown was born in 1999.

He recently expressed his desire to play into his 40s as he recorded his 200th appearance for Montrose.

And he lead from the back with an assured display on a pitch he once graced as a Scottish Cup winner with United in 2010.