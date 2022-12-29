Dunfermline team news: James McPake hopes to have striker back from injury for Falkirk game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline team news: James McPake hopes to have striker back from injury for Falkirk game

By Craig Cairns
December 29 2022, 5.58pm
James McPake hopes to welcome back two players to his squad.
James McPake hopes to welcome back two players to his squad.

James McPake is looking relaxed ahead of a huge match versus Falkirk.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager understands the significance for the fans, encourages it even, but he is sincere when he says it is just another three points.

That may be true but the printed-out and Sellotaped-on sign on the front door of the club shop – presumably to stop yet more people asking – suggest otherwise.

The club shop has put up a sign to say there are no tickets left for the North West Stand.

Dunfermline have the chance to extend their lead over the Bairns – in third behind Edinburgh – to 10 points when the sides meet on Monday.

McPake is hoping to welcome back former Falkirk striker Kevin O’Hara to his squad.

The 24-year-old has not played since the start of September due to a knee injury.

“He will hopefully train tomorrow,” says the Dunfermline boss.

“He has done his final bit of rehab so as long as there is no reaction overnight then he will be available for Monday.”

Returning loanee to stay at East End

McPake also confirms full-back Miller Fenton will be available after he returned from his loan at Berwick Rangers.

The decision has been made to keep the 19-year-old at the club for the rest of the season.

“We have had eyes on most of his games and I thought that he did really well,” add McPake.

“We weren’t too bothered in terms of how the loan went it was just a case of Miller had come through Covid and had been training really well up until that period.

“He will stay [here] until the end of the season now.”

Other than midfielder Paul Allan, the Pars have a full squad to choose from.

Nikolay Todorov picked up a slight knock but has recovered and Lewis McCann has responded well after he returned with the winner versus Kelty Hearts.

McCann (middle) celebrates with his teammates after scoring versus Kelty.

‘Refreshing’ break

McPake and his players were able to enjoy their Christmas after that late win on Christmas Eve.

It will be a more strict few days over the new year, with the players in to train on Hogmanay and January 1.

“It’s refreshing,” continues McPake.

“I might have been saying this slightly differently had we not got the three points at Kelty, but it made for a good couple of days and now we are back to work.

“It was good for the players, they got to spend it with their families.

“It allowed us to give the players a couple of days off and then it has allowed us to get a lot of work into the ones who need it, then get the group back together.”

