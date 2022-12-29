Dunfermline team news: James McPake hopes to have striker back from injury for Falkirk game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake is looking relaxed ahead of a huge match versus Falkirk.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager understands the significance for the fans, encourages it even, but he is sincere when he says it is just another three points.

That may be true but the printed-out and Sellotaped-on sign on the front door of the club shop – presumably to stop yet more people asking – suggest otherwise.

Dunfermline have the chance to extend their lead over the Bairns – in third behind Edinburgh – to 10 points when the sides meet on Monday.

McPake is hoping to welcome back former Falkirk striker Kevin O’Hara to his squad.

The 24-year-old has not played since the start of September due to a knee injury.

“He will hopefully train tomorrow,” says the Dunfermline boss.

“He has done his final bit of rehab so as long as there is no reaction overnight then he will be available for Monday.”

Returning loanee to stay at East End

McPake also confirms full-back Miller Fenton will be available after he returned from his loan at Berwick Rangers.

The decision has been made to keep the 19-year-old at the club for the rest of the season.

“We have had eyes on most of his games and I thought that he did really well,” add McPake.

“We weren’t too bothered in terms of how the loan went it was just a case of Miller had come through Covid and had been training really well up until that period.

“He will stay [here] until the end of the season now.”

Other than midfielder Paul Allan, the Pars have a full squad to choose from.

Nikolay Todorov picked up a slight knock but has recovered and Lewis McCann has responded well after he returned with the winner versus Kelty Hearts.

‘Refreshing’ break

McPake and his players were able to enjoy their Christmas after that late win on Christmas Eve.

It will be a more strict few days over the new year, with the players in to train on Hogmanay and January 1.

“It’s refreshing,” continues McPake.

“I might have been saying this slightly differently had we not got the three points at Kelty, but it made for a good couple of days and now we are back to work.

“It was good for the players, they got to spend it with their families.

“It allowed us to give the players a couple of days off and then it has allowed us to get a lot of work into the ones who need it, then get the group back together.”