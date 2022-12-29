Brazil football legend Pele dies aged 82

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brazil great Pele has died at the age of 82.

The three-time World Cup winner, who had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021, was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29.

A statement on his official Instagram account said: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today.

“On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

“His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever.”

Pele ‘the most divine of footballers’

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

BBC football presenter Gary Lineker described Pele as “The most divine of footballers and joyous of men.”

He added: “He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to.

“Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt.

“He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.”

Pele’s top World Cup goals. Marvel at the absolute genius. pic.twitter.com/dwnSvpeDez — David (@davidclewis) December 29, 2022

Pele burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected his contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph in Mexico in 1970.

Officially, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.

For further coverage and tributes, click here