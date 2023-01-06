EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline join list of clubs keeping tabs on Kelty Hearts’ Alfredo Agyeman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic are among the clubs interested in Kelty Hearts forward Alfredo Agyeman, Courier Sport understands.

The 22-year-old has been attracting attention following a number of eye-catching performances for the Maroon Machine.

Linfield – who Kelty recently knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy – and League One rivals Falkirk have already been reported to be interested in Agyeman.

Courier Sport understands that the Pars have also been keeping tabs on the Ghanaian who moved to Italy with his family at the age of three where he had a trial with Inter Milan.

Dunfermline manager James McPake said this week that work is under way to bring new players to East End Park .

Agyeman has seven goals in 20 League One appearances this season, already more than his tally from the whole of last season in League Two.

He put Kelty a goal ahead in the recent meeting against the Pars but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Agyeman signed for Kelty in the summer of 2021 after spells at Motherwell, East Kilbride, Queen’s Park and Broomhill.

Loanee to stay

Meanwhile the club has confirmed that Rangers loanee Kane Ritchie-Hosler will stay at the Pars until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had to be patient after his arrival but has recently forced his way into the side, starting the last three matches.

He scored his first-ever senior goal in a 4-0 win for the Pars versus Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

Dunfermline have three other players on loan – Chris Mochrie, Sam Fisher and Robbie Mahon.

It has yet to be confirmed if they will stay for the rest of the campaign – all three signed on season-long loans with break clauses – but are still available for selection.