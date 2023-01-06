Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Lochgelly By Emma Duncan January 6 2023, 6.46pm Updated: January 7 2023, 5.01pm A nine-year-old boy was struck down on Lumphinnans Road. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A nine-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Lochgelly Emergency services were called to Lumphinnans Road near its junction with Main Street shortly before 6pm on Friday. The road was closed while crews dealt with the incident. It has since reopened. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance was sent to the scene at 5.45pm. Lumphinnans Road near Main Street in Lochgelly. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a crash involving a car and a 9-year-old boy on Lumphinnans Road, Lochgelly, around 5.40pm on Friday. "The child was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment." Stagecoach diverted some of its services due to the incident. 