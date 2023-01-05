James McPake drops ‘interesting things’ hint as Dunfermline boss addresses transfer widow hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has opened up on his transfer window ambitions at Dunfermline.

McPake’s Pars find themselves clear at the top of League One as the January window opens.

There are question marks about incomings AND potential outgoings at East End Park, with a number of loan stars potentially shining brightly enough to attract attention from their parent clubs.

While McPake won’t be drawn into details at this early stage, he is willing to offer Pars fans some hope.

“We are working away,” he said. “I know that’s the boring answer and the answer that might frustrate people, but we’ll just keep working away.

“There’s some interesting things going on in the background.”

Victims of success

As far as possible departures go, McPake and his side’s success means a few players will have caught the eye.

The Pars boss is confident he has a happy, settled squad but hopes that he is soon assured that his loan players are staying at East End Park.

Chris Mochrie and Sam Fisher have played frequently since they joined from Dundee United and Dundee respectively.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler joined later from Rangers and recently broke into the side.

Motherwell’s Robbie Mahon hasn’t had as much game time but is still in the manager’s plans.

Always a risk

“We’ll be pleased when we get confirmation and that’s all done with,” said McPake.

“That’s always a risk, when you’ve got players playing well, you’ve got players out of contract, you’ve got loan players in – they’re here and they aren’t getting enough minutes or they’re playing really well and other teams are looking at them.

“It’s just another month. It’s a chance for us to strengthen, it’s a chance for every other club to strengthen.

“But we need to get it right.”