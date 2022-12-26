James McPake opens up on relations between Dunfermline and loan players’ parent clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake opens up on relations between Dunfermline and loan players’ parent clubs

By Craig Cairns
December 26 2022, 1.58pm Updated: December 29 2022, 10.13am
Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic have made recent contact with all the parent clubs of their loan players about keeping them beyond January.

Manager James McPake said the club have a good relationship with all four clubs, with Rangers loan manager Billy Kirkwood last week attending Pars’ training.

He has been keeping a close eye on the progress of Kane Ritchie-Hosler who signed on loan initially until next month, but it is hoped he will stay until the end of the season.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler (left) and Sam Fisher are on loan at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

Chris Mochrie signed from Dundee United, Sam Fisher from Dundee and Robbie Mahon from Motherwell – all until the end of the campaign.

Break clauses

However, season-long loans tend to contain a break clause allowing any of the parties involved to cancel the arrangement during a set period, usually in January.

Courier Sport understands that Dundee are pleased with the progress of Fisher and the centre-back recently spoke about how much he was enjoying being at East End Park.

Fisher knows McPake, his assistant Dave Mackay, first-team coach Martin Harty and chief scout Gary Montignani from their time at Dens Park.

Fisher has been a mainstay since making his first start. Image: Craig Brown.

“We’ve spoken to all the clubs,” said McPake.

“To be fair, we have a really good relationship with Rangers – Billy Kirkwood was in at training the other day watching Kane.

We played Dundee United in a bounce game, so we spoke to them [about Mochrie].

“We send the games and the stats to the clubs. So we have a really good relationship with them all.”

Waiting game

Mochrie has been the standout of the loan signings so far.

He initially had to bide his time with appearances from the bench before he was given a run in the side – he has since started every match he has been available for.

He has two goals but his overall play has been a class above at times – even in the Pars’ only league defeat of the season so far.

Mochrie’s goal v Peterhead:

He is closely followed by Fisher who also had to be patient at first.

One of the reasons he had to wait for his opportunity was due to the already solid defensive performances.

The defence has been just as good – if not improved – since he became a regular and he has started every match since his first versus Alloa in October.

Late additions

Ritchie-Hosler and Mahon were added later and it is only recently that the former has been given a run of matches.

An impressive performance against Hibernian Reserves led to a first start the following weekend versus Forfar in the Scottish Cup.

Ritchie-Hosler celebrates his goal with Rhys Breen. Image: Craig Brown.

He was genuinely “buzzing” after scoring his first goal for the Pars in that game and is enjoying the challenge he is getting from battling it out at the top of League One.

Mahon has had the least amount of game time – 78 minutes over four appearances – of the four but it is understood McPake still wants to keep the Motherwell winger until the end of the campaign.

