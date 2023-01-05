Young MasterChef’s Elysse Crichton from Dundee on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience and her food dream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It takes guts to cook on national television when even some of the country’s best mess up from time-to-time.

But Dundee mum-of-one, Elysse Crichton, says she doesn’t regret starring on BBC Three’s new series, Young MasterChef, for one minute.

The cooking competition TV show aired its first episode, which the 24-year-old starred, earlier this week.

Challenged to cook up her personality on a plate head-to-head against four of the 15 other contestants, Elysse wasn’t able to secure herself a spot in the next round, and was sent home alongside one of her co-stars.

Failing to capture the taste buds of judges Poppy O’Toole and Kerth Gumbs with her Mexican pulled chicken tacos, the social media manager says the experience was “once in a lifetime” and something she never thought she’d get the opportunity to pursue.

“I wanted to see if I could actually do it. I didn’t even think I would get on the show, so that felt like an achievement in itself.

“I didn’t think I’d win, but I wanted to push myself in a different situation,” she said.

A whirlwind experience

Before getting on the show, Elysse had to prove she was a capable cook and submitted pictures of her cooking. She also underwent an hour-long interview before getting a call back. “They said they liked my vibe,” she chuckled.

However, it was stepping onto the set that made this newfound experience feel like a dream come true, and meeting the judges was also a notable highlight for the Dundonian.

“They’re unreal. It was a total honour to meet them [the judges] as well.

“Walking onto set was surreal. It was beautiful as well and so fresh – it was a pinch me moment. I couldn’t believe I was actually there. I used to watch MasterChef with my dad all the time so to be on that set was incredible.

“When my family and I watched the episode they said my personality really did shine through.”

The word is your oyster

Filming in the studio in London meant Elysse had to leave her nearly two-year-old son, Casey, with family at home for a few days.

Having the support of her family close by allowed her to pursue the opportunity, although had she continued in the competition, she may have had to make different arrangements.

“It was really hard, obviously, because he’s so young. But it was good. When we watched the show together, he was like, ‘mummy look on the TV’. He saw himself and watching him was just amazing. The fact that he’ll be able to watch it when he’s older is brilliant.

“My whole inspiration to go on the show was to be able to say to him, ‘look, you can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it’.”

Foodie family

Elysse admits food has always been at the heart of her family, so get togethers and family visits always revolve around eating.

“The whole family goes to my gran’s every Sunday for Sunday dinner. My dad is a great cook and I used to bake with him a lot as a child. My mum can kind of cook,” she teases, giggling.

“They always got us involved in cooking and my brother Calvin also has his own Greek food van in Glasgow called Feta. He’s one of my biggest inspirations.

“Cooking is just kind of in our blood. It is also a time for me to relax and just be on my own.”

While her pulled chicken tacos didn’t hit the mark with the judges, Elysse says she’s never made the dish as refined or with as much garnish before as she did on the show.

“It was a thrown in the deep end kind of moment.”

Her signature dish to make at home is steak, and she’s even partial to making the odd pie thanks to her dad showing her how to make the perfect crust.

“My son used to be dairy intolerant too, so I taught myself a lot of dairy-free cooking, so I’d say my cooking style has changed over the years. Comfort food is really what I love.”

Brunch goals

Her food dream is to bring a boozy brunch bar to Scotland, although she’s eyeing up Glasgow instead of her hometown Dundee which she says isn’t as culturally or aesthetically as diverse.

“I would absolutely love to open my own brunch bar, they are the best meals of the day in my opinion. I’d also have a little home bakes section inside where I sell lots of sweet treats and some cocktails on the side, too.

“When somewhere new opens in Dundee it is busy for the initial honeymoon period, then it dies down and people go back to the cheap and cheerful places. I think Glasgow would be a good place for a brunch bar.”

Watch Elysse’s episode, plus future episodes of the series here.