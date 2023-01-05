Young MasterChef’s Elysse Crichton from Dundee on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience and her food dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young MasterChef’s Elysse Crichton from Dundee on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience and her food dream

It takes guts to cook on national television when even some of the country's best mess up from time-to-time.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 5 2023, 1.24pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Elysse Crichton from Dundee, second left, with other Young MasterChef contestants.
Elysse Crichton from Dundee, second left, with other Young MasterChef contestants. Image: BBC Three/BBC iPlayer

It takes guts to cook on national television when even some of the country’s best mess up from time-to-time.

But Dundee mum-of-one, Elysse Crichton, says she doesn’t regret starring on BBC Three’s new series, Young MasterChef, for one minute.

The cooking competition TV show aired its first episode, which the 24-year-old starred, earlier this week.

Elysse, right, with one of her co-stars of Young MasterChef
Elysse, right, with one of her co-stars of Young MasterChef. Image: BBC Three/BBC iPlayer

Challenged to cook up her personality on a plate head-to-head against four of the 15 other contestants, Elysse wasn’t able to secure herself a spot in the next round, and was sent home alongside one of her co-stars.

Failing to capture the taste buds of judges Poppy O’Toole and Kerth Gumbs with her Mexican pulled chicken tacos, the social media manager says the experience was “once in a lifetime” and something she never thought she’d get the opportunity to pursue.

Judges Poppy O'Toole and renowned London chef Kerth Gumb.
Judges Poppy O’Toole and renowned London chef Kerth Gumb. Image: Shine Ltd, Production/BBC Three

“I wanted to see if I could actually do it. I didn’t even think I would get on the show, so that felt like an achievement in itself.

“I didn’t think I’d win, but I wanted to push myself in a different situation,” she said.

A whirlwind experience

Before getting on the show, Elysse had to prove she was a capable cook and submitted pictures of her cooking. She also underwent an hour-long interview before getting a call back. “They said they liked my vibe,” she chuckled.

However, it was stepping onto the set that made this newfound experience feel like a dream come true, and meeting the judges was also a notable highlight for the Dundonian.

Elysse on set on the show Young MasterChef which was filmed in London
Elysse on set on the show Young MasterChef which was filmed in London. Image: BBC Three/BBC iPlayer

“They’re unreal. It was a total honour to meet them [the judges] as well.

“Walking onto set was surreal. It was beautiful as well and so fresh – it was a pinch me moment. I couldn’t believe I was actually there. I used to watch MasterChef with my dad all the time so to be on that set was incredible.

“When my family and I watched the episode they said my personality really did shine through.”

The word is your oyster

Filming in the studio in London meant Elysse had to leave her nearly two-year-old son, Casey, with family at home for a few days.

Having the support of her family close by allowed her to pursue the opportunity, although had she continued in the competition, she may have had to make different arrangements.

“It was really hard, obviously, because he’s so young. But it was good. When we watched the show together, he was like, ‘mummy look on the TV’. He saw himself and watching him was just amazing. The fact that he’ll be able to watch it when he’s older is brilliant.

Elysse was the only contestant from Dundee on Young MasterChef.

“My whole inspiration to go on the show was to be able to say to him, ‘look, you can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it’.”

Foodie family

Elysse admits food has always been at the heart of her family, so get togethers and family visits always revolve around eating.

“The whole family goes to my gran’s every Sunday for Sunday dinner. My dad is a great cook and I used to bake with him a lot as a child. My mum can kind of cook,” she teases, giggling.

“They always got us involved in cooking and my brother Calvin also has his own Greek food van in Glasgow called Feta. He’s one of my biggest inspirations.

Elysse, left, toasting in Tom's bar in Dundee.

“Cooking is just kind of in our blood. It is also a time for me to relax and just be on my own.”

While her pulled chicken tacos didn’t hit the mark with the judges, Elysse says she’s never made the dish as refined or with as much garnish before as she did on the show.

“It was a thrown in the deep end kind of moment.”

The pulled chicken tacos Elysse made on Young MasterChef.
The pulled chicken tacos. Image: BBC Three/BBC iPlayer

Her signature dish to make at home is steak, and she’s even partial to making the odd pie thanks to her dad showing her how to make the perfect crust.

“My son used to be dairy intolerant too, so I taught myself a lot of dairy-free cooking, so I’d say my cooking style has changed over the years. Comfort food is really what I love.”

Brunch goals

Her food dream is to bring a boozy brunch bar to Scotland, although she’s eyeing up Glasgow instead of her hometown Dundee which she says isn’t as culturally or aesthetically as diverse.

“I would absolutely love to open my own brunch bar, they are the best meals of the day in my opinion. I’d also have a little home bakes section inside where I sell lots of sweet treats and some cocktails on the side, too.

“When somewhere new opens in Dundee it is busy for the initial honeymoon period, then it dies down and people go back to the cheap and cheerful places. I think Glasgow would be a good place for a brunch bar.”

Watch Elysse’s episode, plus future episodes of the series here.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented