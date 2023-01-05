COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from NHS Tayside deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from NHS Tayside deaths

By The Courier
January 5 2023, 2.27pm
Ninewells Hospital
NHS Tayside HQ is at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

New figures showing that three patients died following adverse events while under the care of NHS Tayside are tragic.

For the families of those people, the impact of their loss will be heightened by the knowledge that their care was not as it should have been.

Duty of candour laws mean families have the right to expect a full and frank explanation of what went wrong.

That is the very least they – and anyone else whose care has fallen below the expected standard – deserve.

But there is also a need to see these figures in the round and acknowledge that many tens of thousands of healthcare interactions happen without incident each year.

NHS Tayside sign.
The three deaths happened last year, as a result of mistakes by NHS Tayside staff.

The hard truth is that tragedies can and will happen within healthcare environments because those providing care and treatment are not infallible and systems fail.

When such tragedies do occur, it is key that a full, open and robust investigation takes place, that the outcomes are communicated freely and the lessons are learned.

Driving up standards and eliminating mistakes wherever possible must always be the
objective.

There can be no excuse for repeated failures

