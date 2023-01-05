Dundee United transfer latest as Liam Fox tackles Aziz Behich and Tony Watt speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United transfer latest as Liam Fox tackles Aziz Behich and Tony Watt speculation

By Alan Temple
January 5 2023, 12.18pm Updated: January 5 2023, 6.12pm
Aziz Behich and Tony Watt could be in demand this month.
Aziz Behich and Tony Watt could be in demand this month. Image: SNS

Dundee United have received no approach from Galatasaray regarding in-form defender Aziz Behich, boss Liam Fox has confirmed.

Reports in Turkey have suggested the Istanbul giants are keen to snap up the former Bursaspor and PSV Eindhoven flyer, who enjoyed a fine World Cup with Australia.

Fox has acknowledged that interest in Behich is inevitable, such has been his impact for club and country.

However, any exit does not appear imminent.

Dundee United boss Liam Fox
Liam Fox has led United’s mini-resurgence. Image: SNS.

“As far as I’m aware, there’s no interest (from Galatasaray),” Fox told Sky Sports News. “What I will say is that Aziz had a fantastic World Cup and we were all delighted watching him.

“He’s a top player and good players will always attract interest.”

Fox also addressed Salford City’s continued pursuit of Tony Watt, amid suggestions that the striker may travel to England this week with a view to making the switch south.

“We have a number of good players in the squad and they are always going to attract attention,” he added.

“Tony came into the team (against St Johnstone), scored the winner and was great.

“He’ll be involved this weekend (against Rangers) and, until someone tells me otherwise, that’s the situation.”

Rejuvenated Birighitti

Meanwhile, Fox has heaped praise on resurgent goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, who has kept three clean sheets in his last five matches and made a wonderful late save to ensure United claimed all three points against St Johnstone on Monday.

It is a far cry from the Aussie’s challenging start to life at Tannadice after arriving from Central Coast Mariners last summer.

“There was no doubt about Mark Birighitti’s quality,” added Fox. “That’s why we brought him to the club.

“I think over the last six weeks, you have seen that come to the fore.

“But with me and the group here, it’s about the team rather than the individual. That’s the message I’ve hammered home to them.”

