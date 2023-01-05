Dundee United transfer latest as Liam Fox tackles Aziz Behich and Tony Watt speculation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have received no approach from Galatasaray regarding in-form defender Aziz Behich, boss Liam Fox has confirmed.

Reports in Turkey have suggested the Istanbul giants are keen to snap up the former Bursaspor and PSV Eindhoven flyer, who enjoyed a fine World Cup with Australia.

Fox has acknowledged that interest in Behich is inevitable, such has been his impact for club and country.

However, any exit does not appear imminent.

“As far as I’m aware, there’s no interest (from Galatasaray),” Fox told Sky Sports News. “What I will say is that Aziz had a fantastic World Cup and we were all delighted watching him.

“He’s a top player and good players will always attract interest.”

Fox also addressed Salford City’s continued pursuit of Tony Watt, amid suggestions that the striker may travel to England this week with a view to making the switch south.

“We have a number of good players in the squad and they are always going to attract attention,” he added.

“Tony came into the team (against St Johnstone), scored the winner and was great.

“He’ll be involved this weekend (against Rangers) and, until someone tells me otherwise, that’s the situation.”

Rejuvenated Birighitti

Meanwhile, Fox has heaped praise on resurgent goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, who has kept three clean sheets in his last five matches and made a wonderful late save to ensure United claimed all three points against St Johnstone on Monday.

🇦🇺 Our Australian contingent ensuring the clean sheet stays intact@Socceroos | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/dWEcjWFcJO — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 3, 2023

It is a far cry from the Aussie’s challenging start to life at Tannadice after arriving from Central Coast Mariners last summer.

“There was no doubt about Mark Birighitti’s quality,” added Fox. “That’s why we brought him to the club.

“I think over the last six weeks, you have seen that come to the fore.

“But with me and the group here, it’s about the team rather than the individual. That’s the message I’ve hammered home to them.”