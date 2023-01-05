Ryan Edwards admits Dundee United were ‘in a dark place’ and reveals the one frustration that he shares with all fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Edwards insists he understands the fans’ frustration when Dundee United stars talk the talk.

So the Tannadice captain is delighted the Tangerines have been able to walk the walk following the Premiership restart.

United players have been consistent in their belief that the Terrors WILL escape the drop-zone despite a nightmare start to the season, with striker Tony Watt the most emphatic of several examples when he guaranteed they would not be relegated.

Such declarations irked some supporters — particularly when the words were not backed up by results.

However, United have picked up seven points from a possible nine and are fourth in the Premiership form table over the last 11 games.

“It’s good that we’ve knuckled down and got points on the board because I know that people don’t want us to come out and say: we’ll do this or do that,” he told Courier Sport.

“They’d rather we just do it. That’s what we’ve done since the World Cup break.

“I’m a fan before I’m a player. I grew up watching Liverpool when they weren’t so great and you would always hear players talking about what they were going to do — and that’s part of the job. I’ve learned that.

“But as fans, it’s not always what you want to hear. I understand that.

“You’d rather just see your team get three points in the bag and focus on the next game. Thankfully, we’ve done that for a couple of weeks.”

‘We were in a dark place’

Indeed, United have looked invigorated since returning from the World Cup hiatus.

A breathless 2-2 draw against Hearts — inarguably the third-best team in the country at the moment — was followed by a 3-0 hammering of relegation rivals Ross County and 1-0 triumph at St Johnstone.

Edwards believes a period of concerted, gruelling graft under head coach Liam Fox is paying dividends.

But he has also extolled the importance of the time away from the club afforded to the players following a miserable second half of 2022, packed with morale-bruising results.

“We had to switch off and forget about things for a few days,” continued Edwards. “I know a few of the lads got away (abroad) and — let’s get this right — we were in a dark place, as a club and as a team on the pitch.

“Confidence was low, results weren’t great and we were bottom of the league going into the break. That’s not great, mentally.

“We’ve come back recharged, got our fitness stuff done, and really knuckled down and focused on what the staff want from us.

“The break came at a good time. Foxy didn’t have the job for a long period of time, so it was his chance to really lay down some markers in terms of what he wanted us to do.

“We’ve all bought into that and I believe it’s starting to show.”

Rangers showdown

United face an onerous task to keep their fine form going this weekend, with Rangers visiting on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the Tangerines have only lost once in the Light Blues’ last five visits to Tannadice and, allied with their upturn in fortunes, the hosts can afford to approach the fiery clash with optimism.

“Teams will know that we are coming into a bit of form,” added Edwards. “It’s obviously a big task coming up with both of the Old Firm coming to Tannadice but we are heading in the right direction.”