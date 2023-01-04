EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses Dundee United future as contract expiry looms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Edwards admits discussions over a new contract will remain on hold while Dundee United’s Premiership fate hangs in the balance.

And the Tannadice captain is adamant that’s exactly how it should be.

Edwards, 29, has been key to United’s mini-resurgence — picking up seven points from a possible nine — as an ever-present in the league’s meanest defence over the last 11 fixtures.

However, the towering Liverpudlian, fast approaching his 100th appearance for the Terrors, is now free to speak to other clubs as his deal ticks towards its summer expiry.

While formal talks are yet to commence regarding extending his stay in Tayside, Edwards has dismissed any suggestions that he is eyeing a return to England and is circumspect regarding his future.

“It’s not something we’ve spoken about,” Edwards told Courier Sport. “With the position the club were in — bottom of the league — I don’t think they were in any position to be speaking about contracts.

“I’m experienced enough to realise that if the club’s future is uncertain, then the last thing they should be doing is speaking about players’ futures.

“The club’s future is more important than any one player.

“If it comes, it comes — but at the moment, we are all focused on the football and that’s paying off for us.”

Happy

Edwards joined the Tangerines in the summer of 2020 after leaving Blackpool and, having cemented his place in the heart of defence, replaced Mark Reynolds as club captain in November 2021.

He led the club to Europa Conference League qualification last term and was even linked with Charlton Athletic.

Edwards added: “I love it here. I know that, before I signed my new deal, there were probably some people thinking I couldn’t wait to run back down to England. That wasn’t the case then, and isn’t the case now. I’m happy where I am.”