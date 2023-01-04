5 ways to beat the back-to-work blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 ways to beat the back-to-work blues

By Prudence Wade
January 4 2023, 12.38pm Updated: January 4 2023, 2.36pm
Our experts share their tips for keeping back-to-work blues at bay. Image: Shutterstock.
Our experts share their tips for keeping back-to-work blues at bay. Image: Shutterstock.

The weather is grey in Tayside and Fife, the joys of the festive season are over and we have to go back to work. So January can be tricky, even for the most positive among us.

But if you’re finding the return to work tough, there are a few things you can do to boost your mood and make the transition easier.

Our experts share 5 top tips on how to make going back to the grind less stressful.

1. Establish a routine

The period between Christmas and New Year is a bit of a black hole – you don’t really know what time it is, what you’re doing, or why you’re eating Celebrations for breakfast!

So Lesley Cooper, wellbeing consultant and founder of WorkingWell recommends establishing a solid routine as soon as the holidays are over.

Lesley Cooper, wellbeing coach, shares her tips for going back to work. Image: PA.

“When you are already lacking energy, you will struggle with emotional regulation in the face of pressure,” she says.

“One of the best ways to embed this into your day-to-day life is establishing routines which support healthy and sustainable performance,” she advises.

This should include exercise and taking regular breaks – at least 10 minutes every 90-120 minutes – Lesley says.

“And schedule social time you can look forward to after work, at least 15 minutes wind-down time at the end of the day, and any other activities which create distance between the pressures of work and everything else.”

2. Focus on the present and face fears

This can be a very reflective time of year, as we think back on what happened in 2022 and set our intentions for 2023.

But life coach Gillian McMichael, founder of Full Circle Global, recommends focusing on the present.

“Most of us spend our time focusing on the past or the future, but rarely in the present moment,” she explains.

Gillian McMichael, transformation life coach and founder of Full Circle Global. Image: PA.

“But when we focus on the here and now – which is the only time we should be focusing on – we forget about past disappointments and instead we can rewire our mind to focus on the current moment.”

And if you are feeling nervous about what’s to come in 2023, Gillian advises: “Fear is led by the mind, but it can take over everything – from how we feel, to what we want and can stop us from making the decisions we need to make.

“When change is present, we can feel frightened about what lies ahead,” she explains. “The best way to tackle fear is head on.”

3. Embrace the blue feeling

Dr Lisa Turner, trauma recovery expert and founder of CETfreedom recommends embracing difficult feelings.

“Toxic positivity conditions us to reject negative emotions. Nothing bad happens because you have a bad feeling,” she says.

Dr Lisa Turner, trauma recovery expert, says there’s nothing wrong with negative emotions. Image: PA.

“Your negative emotions are a way of telling you if something isn’t a good option for you, or a particular choice or action is not ideal, or to let you know that somebody is crossing a boundary,” she explains.

“Rather than denying what you feel, embrace all feelings.”

4. Stop doom-scrolling and sleep more

It’s no secret that a good night’s sleep will make you feel more energised, positive and productive.

But with the stresses of January looming, it might feel out of reach.

“With the evenings remaining dark, you may want to adjust your sleep schedule and go to sleep a few hours earlier in the evening and wake up a few hours earlier,” advises Martin Seeley, sleep expert and CEO of MattressNextday.

Sleep expert Martin Seeley. Image: PA.

You should also ensure your bedroom is a calm space and remove tech from it, says Martin.

“Not just because the blue light emitted has an adverse effect on sleepiness, but  because you may find that late night doom-scrolling or scrolling endlessly on social media makes you feel even worse,” he says.

5. Set the mood

“Getting into the habit of setting your mood the night before can create a far more optimistic mindset and ease us into the new working year,” says empowerment coach Taz Thornton.

“Every night, just before I go to sleep, I set my mood for the day ahead.

Taz Thornton says setting the tone for the day ahead will help create positivity in your life. Image: PA.

“I say how grateful I am for the hours of sleep my body is about to receive, acknowledging that it’ll be the perfect amount of time for my mind, body and spirit to reset, so I’ll wake up feeling refreshed, joyful and ready for an awesome day.

“This works on the basis that the last thought before you go to sleep will be the first one your brain acknowledges when you wake up.”

Taz also recommends listing things you’re grateful for in the morning to start your day on a positive note. “Simple things – the smell of fresh coffee, fresh air, my cat’s purr, boiling water at the push of a button, a bed to lie in… simple stuff is fine.”

