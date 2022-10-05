Angus mum who used to fall asleep standing up transformed her health after sleep apnoea diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus mum who used to fall asleep standing up transformed her health after sleep apnoea diagnosis

By Dawn Donaghey
October 5 2022, 5.53am Updated: October 5 2022, 8.23am
Emma Young with her son Daniel. Image: Emma Young/Facebook.
Emma Young with her son Daniel. Image: Emma Young/Facebook.

An Angus mum who used to fall asleep wherever she went has transformed her life since being diagnosed with sleep apnoea.

Emma Young from Brechin had to be shaken awake during the night by her partner as she gasped for breath while pregnant.

The 26-year-old would fall asleep regularly during the day and suffered two years of health issues, low mood and sleepless nights before diagnosis.

Since seeking medical help she says her life has changed completely.

She’s lost six stone, sleeps well and has energy for activities with her son Daniel, now 3.

Here, Emma shares her story and warns others of sleep apnoea signs.

Emma was just 24 when she was diagnosed with sleep apnoea. Image: Emma Young/Facebook

“When I was pregnant I first noticed something wasn’t quite right,” Emma explains.

“My partner began waking me up during the night, shaking me awake. He said I wasn’t breathing and was gasping for air or making noises.

‘Even if I was standing I’d fall asleep’

“I was waking in the night. During the day I couldn’t keep myself awake. Even if I was just standing somewhere, or in a car or on a bus I’d fall asleep.

“I had absolutely no energy to do anything at all.”

When Daniel was a few months old Emma started having bad migraines and being sick, to the point where she would just lie in a dark room.

“I was on so many medications for the migraines,” Emma says. “I was referred to neurology at Ninewells and had CT scans.”

Emma wanted to get better so she could do activities with her son Daniel.  Image: Emma Young/Facebook.

When she was referred to Ninewells’ Respiratory Service Emma told them she was constantly tired, gaining weight, and feeling low.

“I’d had no life for about two years, it was miserable” she explains.

“I wasn’t going out, I cancelled on friends because I had no energy to do things.

“Cooking healthily wasn’t easy as I was so fatigued, which meant I piled on weight. I just wasn’t looking after myself and was on anti-depressants.

‘I thought I was too young to have it’

“Plus I had a new child and felt like I was letting my son down because I was so tired.”

Emma was shocked when results of a sleep study showed she was stopping breathing 50 times an hour due to Obstructive Sleep Apnoea.

She says: “I was embarrassed at first because my grandfather had it and he was in his 70s. I thought I was too young to have it.

“But I heard Roman Kemp, who is 29, on the radio saying he has sleep apnoea too.

Roman Kemp recently revealed he has sleep apnoea.

“I felt a bit better knowing other younger people have it, not just me.

Untreated sleep apnoea is a serious condition which can kill.

‘My biggest fear was my son finding me’

Emma says: “My biggest fear was my son finding me or I wasn’t going to wake up.

“So I knew I had to try the CPAP mask therapy. I’ve been using it for almost two years.”

The change to Emma’s life is startling.

“I noticed a difference almost instantly,” she explains.

“The migraines stopped. I slept eight hours without any napping or falling asleep in the day.

“And I managed to get my weight under control too, losing six stone so far.

Daniel loves his mum taking him to the park.   Image: Emma Young/Facebook.

“The CPAP therapy helped with that because I wouldn’t have had the energy to go out and go to the gym or anything like that.

“I am off all medication, all anti-depressants, painkillers and migraine tablets. Life is just a lot different now.

“I’m making better eating choices, I can exercise, walk everywhere. I feel so much better.”

‘I have energy to do things with him now’

The greatest difference has been in Emma’s time spent with Daniel.

“He loves it when I pick him up from nursery and we’re walking or going to the park.

“I have all that energy to do things with him now,” she says.

Emma and Daniel.  Image: Emma Young/Facebook

“Daniel knows the CPAP machine is part of our life and that it’s Mummy’s mask which I need.

“In the mornings he comes to our room to switch off my mask, which is like my alarm.”

Emma’s condition is reviewed yearly and at the most recent check-up it showed she was having one event an hour – down from 50.

“I’d say to others don’t be embarrassed to check if you are fatigued and think you may have sleep apnoea. It is a serious a condition that, untreated, can kill you.

“The therapy works. Even if you have to give it a month to settle in, don’t give up!”

