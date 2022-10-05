Perth woman with MS speaks out on sacrifices to heat home as disabled people hit breaking point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth woman with MS speaks out on sacrifices to heat home as disabled people hit breaking point

By Cara Forrester
October 5 2022, 5.53am Updated: October 5 2022, 9.16am
Alison Ellett. Image: MS Society Scotland.
Alison Ellett. Image: MS Society Scotland.

A Perth woman with MS is speaking out as a report reveals disabled people are already at breaking point due to the cost of living crisis.

MS Society has launched an emergency campaign because they say people with the condition are being left hungry, skipping meals and using food banks.

They say everyone with disabilities, not just MS, is being hit hard.

And Alison Ellett, who has had the condition for eight years, tells us she’s facing sacrifices to heat her house as energy prices soar.

MS Society has launched an emergency campaign. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

MS Society’s new reports lays bare the stark consequences as people struggle to make ends meet.

Not enough money for food

Shockingly, it says one in four people with multiple sclerosis (MS) do not have enough money for food.

And one in 20 have been forced to use a food bank in the past year.

The report also reveals:

  • One in three people with MS can’t afford to eat balanced meals
  • One in five people with MS don’t have enough money to pay for the vital medication or treatments they need
food bank
Foodbank collection for parcels in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Others with MS say they’ve had to reduce or stop treatments, risking greatly worsening symptoms. Or borrow money to make ends meet – including those who are working.

‘Don’t know how they’ll get through winter’

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, says: “The cost of living crisis has impacted all of our lives.

“But people with disabilities, such as MS, have been hit especially hard.

“More than 15,000 people in Scotland live with MS and it can make it harder to do everyday things like walk, talk, eat and think.

Rising heating costs are causing worry. Image: Shutterstock.

“These things become even more difficult when people can’t afford to eat an adequate amount, heat their homes or pay for medication or treatments.

“Many people living with MS have told us they don’t know how they are going to get through the winter.”

Sacrifices to heat the house

Alison Ellett, 56, lives in Perth and has relapsing remitting MS.

She works less than two days a week and receives some benefit via Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

Her symptoms include problems with mobility and balance, fatigue, a painful constriction of the torso known as ‘MS hug’, and a sensitivity to both heat and cold, which can make her symptoms worse.

Alison, a peer supporter for MS Society, says she has no choice but to put the heating on and knows she will have to sacrifice something else to pay for it.

Alison faces sacrifices to heat the house. Image: MS Society.

She says: “Some people with MS, and some other conditions, have a cold hypersensitivity called Raynaud’s.

“Your extremities – fingers, toes, even your nose – are extremely painful and don’t function well.

“It feels like your fingers are burning and you fumble.

Disabled living crisis

“A lot of the suggestions the government is making about dealing with the energy costs, such as turning down the thermostat and putting on an extra layer of clothing, are just impractical for people with a condition like this.

“The government is being naïve and underestimating the difficulties people are going to encounter as a result of the cost of living crisis.”

Some people who have disabilities need to heat their homes. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s just rude to assume everybody can do the things they’re suggesting because a lot of us can’t.

“We live within our means and we’re very careful about that.

“My heating is on now, because there is not a viable alternative.

“What are we going to give up in order to pay for it? I don’t know at this point.

“I am angry, incandescent.”

Breaking point

The national charity has launched an emergency campaign and petition which calls on the UK Government to help people with MS get through the winter.

Tags

Conversation

