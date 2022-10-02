Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated

By Alan Temple
October 2 2022, 10.23pm
Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Watt found the net against St Johnstone

Tony Watt is adamant there is “no way” Dundee United will be relegated.

The Tangerines are currently propping up the Premiership and are the only side in the SPFL yet to win a league match.

Liam Fox’s charges are three points adrift of the guaranteed safety of 10th place following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

However, Watt is steadfast in his belief that United have too much quality to be embroiled in a battle against the drop this term.

Watt battles for possession

“We won’t get relegated — there’s no way we will let that happen,” declared the former Celtic, Hearts and Motherwell attacker. “We have far too much quality to be in a relegation fight.

“But we are on a bad run and we need to arrest it.

It was a poor result (against St Johnstone) so we need to get our fingers out and start climbing the table.

“Although it was a bad result and we are on a bad run, we didn’t crumble when we went 2-0 down. We scored one and had a few other half-chances.”

‘Find a formula’

It was a fourth successive Premiership defeat at Tannadice for United.

Indeed, the Tangerines have only beaten two Scottish teams at home in the entirety of 2022 — Ross County and Motherwell, twice.

Watt slams home his first goal since February

“There has been a bit of instability with the manager changing and we haven’t had much of a rub of the green,” continued Watt.

“But we can’t keep using the luck excuse because we are not picking up points.

“We have good players, so we have to start winning games. We need to find a formula that helps us really kick on now.”

United host Aberdeen next Saturday as they search for some long-awaited home comforts and, in the process, aim to kick-start their campaign. 

