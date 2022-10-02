Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt is adamant there is “no way” Dundee United will be relegated.

The Tangerines are currently propping up the Premiership and are the only side in the SPFL yet to win a league match.

Liam Fox’s charges are three points adrift of the guaranteed safety of 10th place following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

However, Watt is steadfast in his belief that United have too much quality to be embroiled in a battle against the drop this term.

“We won’t get relegated — there’s no way we will let that happen,” declared the former Celtic, Hearts and Motherwell attacker. “We have far too much quality to be in a relegation fight.

“But we are on a bad run and we need to arrest it.

“It was a poor result (against St Johnstone) so we need to get our fingers out and start climbing the table.

“Although it was a bad result and we are on a bad run, we didn’t crumble when we went 2-0 down. We scored one and had a few other half-chances.”

‘Find a formula’

It was a fourth successive Premiership defeat at Tannadice for United.

Indeed, the Tangerines have only beaten two Scottish teams at home in the entirety of 2022 — Ross County and Motherwell, twice.

“There has been a bit of instability with the manager changing and we haven’t had much of a rub of the green,” continued Watt.

“But we can’t keep using the luck excuse because we are not picking up points.

“We have good players, so we have to start winning games. We need to find a formula that helps us really kick on now.”

United host Aberdeen next Saturday as they search for some long-awaited home comforts and, in the process, aim to kick-start their campaign.