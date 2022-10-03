Are NHS staff in Tayside and Fife set to strike as winter hits?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Are NHS staff in Tayside and Fife set to strike as winter hits?

By Cara Forrester
October 3 2022, 5.53am
NHS Tayside visiting
Will NHS staff in Tayside and Fife strike this winter?

The NHS in Tayside and Fife is edging closer to industrial action over pay – but it could mean staff out on strike during the busy winter period.

There’s been overwhelming discontent from staff over the Scottish Government’s pay offer of 5%.

NHS workers who are members of Unison and Unite unions have rejected the offer.

And, from today, strike ballot papers will be sent to members.

But what happens next – and what contingency plans are health boards putting in place in case strikes go ahead?

Will staff be on strike during winter?

Last month, Unison revealed a staggering 91% of their members voted to reject the pay offer.

That follows 89% of Unite union’s members also rejecting the deal.

What’s next for strike action?

Unions have to follow a set of procedures required by law.

Following on from the earlier consultative ballots, unions will now officially ballot members.

They also have to give a formal strike notification to employers – in this case NHS boards.

For the ballot to be legal 50% of union members have to vote.

Upcoming ballots

Unison tell us they’ll ballot their 55,000 NHS members across Scotland with papers starting to drop from Monday October 3 and boards have been served notice.

The union will also host an online rally to coincide with the papers going out.

UNISON Scotland are holding an online NHS Strike Pay Rally on Monday 3rd October 2022 at 19:00. For tickets follow the…

Posted by UNISON Fife Health Branch on Monday, 26 September 2022

Their ballot will close on October 31.

Unite intended to serve notice of ballot last week across boards in Scotland, including the ambulance service.

Unite’s ballot will open on October 7 to November 4.

When could NHS strikes over pay happen?

Unison says if members vote to take industrial action the strike could take place at the end of November.

Unite says it will look to co-ordinate with other trade unions about industrial action.

Will NHS staff strike as refuse workers did in Dundee this year?

We approached NHS Fife and NHS Tayside to ask what they’re doing to prepare for potential strikes.

What do NHS Tayside and Fife say?

Both health board have given assurances they’re already working on plans.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside tells us they have detailed contingency plans to deal with potential workforce issues.

They add this is to “ensure we continue to deliver patient care and treatment across our sites”.

Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife says they’re also starting to review local contingency arrangements.

They add: “We will consider any additional national direction, following the announcement from Unison to ballot its members on taking industrial action.

“Patient safety will remain our priority in the event of any period of industrial action.

“And we will work with our staff side colleagues to minimise any disruption to services.”

