Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew injury updates

By Alan Temple
October 1 2022, 6.19pm Updated: October 1 2022, 6.22pm
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United

Liam Fox reckons the “individual errors” during Dundee United’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone exemplified why the Tangerines are propping up the Premiership.

The Saints were clinical in the first half, with Stevie May lashing home the opening goal following an Andy Considine ball over the top.

The visitors carved open a flat United defence once more when May turned provider, dashing onto a Ryan McGowan pass and teeing up Melker Hallberg.

Both efforts were excellent from a St Johnstone perspective but eminently preventable from United’s.

Stevie May opens the scoring

“The goals we conceded were poor,” lamented Fox. “A few individual errors gave us a mountain to climb.

The league table probably tells us that’s why we’re sitting there (bottom): individual errors.

“The first goal especially is one ball over the top.

“We’ve plenty to work on and improve on quickly. That’s the plan.

“Let’s be clear, we are in a position where we need points and we need them soon. There is no hiding away from that. We need to step up to the challenge and find way to win.”

Injury concerns

Steven Fletcher limped off in the early part of the second half, while Charlie Mulgrew was absent altogether against the Perth Saints.

Fletcher gingerly limps off

“Steven just had a bit of a tight groin,” explained Fox. “We got him off before it got any worse, so it shouldn’t be too bad.

“Charlie hurt his thigh on Friday and missed out. That was a disappointment as he’s a big player for us.

“Hopefully, he will be back for next weekend (against Aberdeen).”

If scanning the horizon for silver linings, a bustling, all-action showing from Sadat Anaku on his maiden start for the club was relatively heartening.

Fox added: “Sadat did well. He worked hard, which is the first thing I ask of any player. Hopefully, we can build on that and he keeps improving.”

