EXCLUSIVE: Sadat Anaku vows ‘this is just the beginning’ as Dundee United ace embarks on 4,700-mile journey

There is no rest for Sadat Anaku.

Less than 24 hours after his dazzling Dundee United cameo against Rangers, the Ugandan marksman was on his way to Edinburgh airport.

From Scotland’s capital, to London, to Cairo, to Benghazi — Anaku is putting in the miles in order to make his international debut in the upcoming friendlies against Libya and Tanzania. Around 4,700 miles, to be more precise.

However, he left these shores with one message: there’s plenty more to come.

“I had no fear coming on at Ibrox despite the fact this was a big crowd for me; one of the biggest since I started my career,” Anaku told Courier Sport.

“It was a great number of people compared to back home in Uganda. We would sometimes play in the African Champions League and that is where you get the big crowds. But in the (Ugandan) Premier League, it is not like this!

“But I had the belief in myself. I just want to play for this badge and give everything. If you have that in your heart and your head, then you have nothing to fear.

“I came on to the pitch knowing what I needed to do and ready for the challenge. I was really excited for the opportunity.

“This is the reason I wanted to come to this country and chase my dream of professional football.”

He added: “I can say to the supporters that this is just the beginning for me and I am looking forward to giving them joy.”

Mindset

Indeed, Anaku — a 58th-minute replacement for Glenn Middleton in Govan — was key to a gutsy second half showing against the Gers.

It was his surging run and clever exchange of passes with Tony Watt and Jamie McGrath that cut Rangers open to allow Liam Smith to halve arrears.

And he was a constant menace as the Tangerines chased parity in the closing stages, displaying direct running, pace and a good understanding with his new teammates. On just his second appearance for the club, this was mighty promising stuff.

“I am proud — but we wanted points,” Anaku continued. “We will take the positives and go into the next game with a positive mindset.

“The boys were giving it everything and it feels like we deserved a point. I think if the game had gone a little bit longer, then you never know.”

With Anaku likely to make his senior Uganda bow against either Libya (September 21) or Tanzania (September 24), he added: “It is every player’s dream to represent their country and I am looking forward to trying to make an impact.

“I feel I am already improving at United.

“The football is different to what I had in Uganda. I am improving — but there is a lot more to come. The more games I play, the better I will get. And then I can reach my top levels.”