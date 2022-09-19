EXCLUSIVE: Sadat Anaku vows ‘this is just the beginning’ as Dundee United ace embarks on 4,700-mile journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Sadat Anaku vows ‘this is just the beginning’ as Dundee United ace embarks on 4,700-mile journey

By Alan Temple
September 19 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 19 2022, 3.19pm
Anaku applauds the travelling United fans.
Anaku applauds the travelling United fans.

There is no rest for Sadat Anaku.

Less than 24 hours after his dazzling Dundee United cameo against Rangers, the Ugandan marksman was on his way to Edinburgh airport.

From Scotland’s capital, to London, to Cairo, to Benghazi — Anaku is putting in the miles in order to make his international debut in the upcoming friendlies against Libya and Tanzania. Around 4,700 miles, to be more precise.

However, he left these shores with one message: there’s plenty more to come.

“I had no fear coming on at Ibrox despite the fact this was a big crowd for me; one of the biggest since I started my career,” Anaku told Courier Sport.

Anaku sees a powerful drive blocked.

“It was a great number of people compared to back home in Uganda. We would sometimes play in the African Champions League and that is where you get the big crowds. But in the (Ugandan) Premier League, it is not like this!

But I had the belief in myself. I just want to play for this badge and give everything. If you have that in your heart and your head, then you have nothing to fear.

“I came on to the pitch knowing what I needed to do and ready for the challenge. I was really excited for the opportunity.

“This is the reason I wanted to come to this country and chase my dream of professional football.”

He added: “I can say to the supporters that this is just the beginning for me and I am looking forward to giving them joy.”

Mindset

Indeed, Anaku — a 58th-minute replacement for Glenn Middleton in Govan — was key to a gutsy second half showing against the Gers.

It was his surging run and clever exchange of passes with Tony Watt and Jamie McGrath that cut Rangers open to allow Liam Smith to halve arrears.

And he was a constant menace as the Tangerines chased parity in the closing stages, displaying direct running, pace and a good understanding with his new teammates. On just his second appearance for the club, this was mighty promising stuff.

Anaku will make his Uganda debut in the coming days.

“I am proud — but we wanted points,” Anaku continued. “We will take the positives and go into the next game with a positive mindset.

“The boys were giving it everything and it feels like we deserved a point. I think if the game had gone a little bit longer, then you never know.”

With Anaku likely to make his senior Uganda bow against either Libya (September 21) or Tanzania (September 24), he added: “It is every player’s dream to represent their country and I am looking forward to trying to make an impact.

“I feel I am already improving at United.

The football is different to what I had in Uganda. I am improving — but there is a lot more to come. The more games I play, the better I will get. And then I can reach my top levels.”

