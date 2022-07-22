12 great walks to try in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 great walks to try in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

By Dawn Donaghey
July 22 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 22 2022, 6.23pm
Balkello Community Woodland near Dundee. Copyright Forestry and Land Scotland.
The beautiful countryside, coastlines, woodland, hills and glens make Tayside and Fife the perfect place for walks.

So whether you’re looking for a weekend stroll, a challenging hike, or simply a change of scene, there’s a local walk in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire for you.

Here are our 12 suggestions for scenic walks across the counties – for different levels of fitness.

1. Backmuir Wood, Muirhead, Angus

Backmuir Woods. Picture by Grant Lamb.

Just a 15 minute drive out of the city, between Muirhead and Liff, this woodland gem is an ideal spot for those who enjoy nature.

Red squirrel and roe deer have been spotted so keep a lookout. This gentle circuit with good paths and lots of light, will leave you feeling calm. Great for a bike ride too.

And you’ll be rewarded with great views of the Tay and Sidlaw Hills.

2. Pitskelly and Barry Mill, Carnoustie, Angus

Barry Mill, run by Historic Scotland, Barry near Carnoustie.

Barry Mill, the last working water-powered oatmeal mill in Angus, is worth a trip on its own (check opening times). But if it’s a short, easy route you’re after, walks around the grounds are open all year.

Alternatively, start in Carnoustie town and follow the path network by Pitskelly Woods up to Barry Mill for a hike that takes around two hours.

3. Lunan Bay, Angus

Lunan Bay.

The stunning Lunan Bay near Montrose is a beach-lover’s dream. But it’s also ideal for walkers and hikers.

Stroll along the sweeping two miles of sandy bay. Challenge yourself on the steep dunes, or do the 5km circular route taking in the rocky cliffs or historic Red Castle ruins at the other end.

4. Balkello Community Woodland, near Dundee

Balkello Community Woodland.

Take a picnic and walk in peaceful woodland in the gentler paths below Balkello hill.

Or hike to the top (397m) and enjoy the amazing views of Dundee city, The Sidlaws and the coastline on this 3.5km trail, near Auchterhouse.

5. Lade Braes, St Andrews, Fife

Lade Braes St Andrews.                                                                                                            Picture by Alex Ireland.

A popular route for families and dog walkers, this easy walk starts in St Andrews town centre and follows the Kinness Burn to the Law Mill (an old watermill).

This 1.5 mile trail is great for children too, as it passes through Cockshaugh Park – the perfect playground pitstop!

6. Crail to Anstruther, Fife

Crail Harbour, from the Fife Coastal Path, East Neuk of Fife.

This picture-postcard walk is just one section of the famous Fife Coastal Path.

The steep cobbled lane from the pretty harbour in Crail takes you on to the Path and then down to the sea. Then there’s dramatic coastline, caves and maybe even seal spotting to be found along the four mile hike.

Reward yourself with a fish supper at the finishing line in Anstruther, of course!

7. Maspie Den, Falkland

Falkland village, with its historic Palace, pretty streets and cafes, is well worth a stroll through. But Maspie Den, a route set out by the local estate in the 19th century, is a must-visit.

Take the flat trails through woodland, cross footbridges over babbling burns or challenge yourself with a climb to stunning views and a walk behind the waterfall.

8. Wizard’s Walk, Kirkcaldy

A path in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, home to the Wizard’s Walk.

Beveridge Park is a favourite with locals in Kirkcaldy, with its play parks, pond and many areas to walk in.

At the top of the park is Wizard’s Walk – which should take around half an hour.

Wander through woodland to find the wooden carving of Sir Michael Scott, the “Wizard of Kirkcaldy”, apparently Scotland’s first scientist, alchemist, astronomer and sorcerer.

9. The Den and Kinpurney Hill, near Newtyle

The incredible view from Kinpurney Hill and its 18th century observatory.

Locals love the varied route of this trail, through a wooded glade and alongside small waterfalls before a steep climb up towards the hilltop tower.

It’s a scenic route so even if you don’t fancy the challenge of the 281m climb, the peace and quiet of a waterside walk is worth the trip.

The fabulous views of the Angus Glens are stunning though!

10. Birks Of Aberfeldy, Perthshire

The Moness burn, Birks O’ Aberfeldy.

Starting a mile or so outside Aberfeldy’s town centre, this 1.5 mile gorge trail is an absolute treat.

There are good paths along the Moness burn to the Falls of Moness, and the soothing sound of rushing waterfalls all around as you climb higher.

It takes a couple of hours but is so beautiful it’s a trip you won’t forget.

11. Hill of Alyth

View from Alyth Hill looking north.

Rising steeply from the Perthshire village, the Hill of Alyth provides fantastic views over the Sidlaw hills and into the southern Cairngorms.

There are some pathless sections and moorland so this hike isn’t for novices.

12. King’s Seat Hill, Dollar

An aerial image of Castle Campbell at the head of the heavily wooded Dollar Glen in the Ochil Hills.

If you’re not quite ready for a Munro then why not try a Donald (a lowlands hill over 2000 feet in height). There are 89 Donalds in Scotland.

Burns, gullies and small waterfalls along the well-maintained paths in the foothills lead to the open hillside and a further hour’s climb to fabulous views from the summit.

