Planning bid for waffle café on Dundee’s Union Street unveiled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new waffle café could be set to open its doors on Dundee’s Union Street if plans are approved by the council.

Dundee City Council has been asked to consider proposals to convert the former build-a-bear shop into an eatery.

The two-storey unit, which has been vacant for two years, is located between the Quirky Coo gift shop and a co-design studio on the busy street.

It has been mothballed since the Bears and Buddies Workshop closed its doors in September 2020.

New café would serve a selection of sweet and savoury waffles

If plans are approved, the new business will sell dessert waffles with ice cream and a range of toppings, as well as savoury waffle sandwiches filled with meat and vegetables.

Hot drinks and fresh juices will also be available.

The planning application, which has been submitted by entrepreneur Yu Ding, says the café will be “mostly takeaway”.

‘Something different’

But customers will also have the option to eat in, with an area identified inside the shop for dining tables and chairs.

A design statement submitted alongside the application reads: “There are a few cafés and bubble tea shops on the same street.

“I do guarantee I will provide different products and make this street more attractive”.

The proposal says food will be prepared and sold on the ground floor of the property, where customers can choose to sit, while the basement will be used as an office and storage room.

It also outlines plans to decorate the interior of the property and install shelves and fridges.

It adds that there will be a need for four waffle makers, a coffee machine, an ice cream machine, an electric griddle, a chilled sandwich display unit and a juicer.

The application, submitted on September 6, will be considered by Dundee councillors over the coming months, with a decision expected within eight weeks.