COURIER OPINION: Queen’s funeral is a time to give thanks – and hail a new era

It has been a period of mourning quite unlike any other seen in modern Britain.

The outpouring of grief following the death of the Queen has been extraordinary.

Last week crowds lined Scottish streets as the coffin cortege made its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Then, throughout the last week, we have witnessed the incredible spectacle of thousands of people queuing for hours on end to file past that same coffin as Her Majesty lies in state.

Today, the final chapter comes as the Queen’s funeral is held at Westminster Abbey.

Many from Courier Country are in attendance.

It is, of course, a sombre occasion.

Much of the country has ground to a halt as the service is held.

But the event also marks a new beginning. For the first time in many of our lives, we have a King on the throne.

So while today provides an opportunity to look back at a truly remarkable and unique life of service, it is equally time to cast forward and welcome a new era for our nation.

Rescue crew rightly praised

Even the most experienced sailors can get into difficulty in the unpredictable waters of the Tay.

Just ask Dundee woman Jess Probst.

She has told her amazing story of survival – and ultimate rescue – after her catamaran overturned.

Despite strong tidal currents, Jess was eventually pulled to safety by a lifeboat crew.

She has rightly paid tribute to the “amazing” team who saved her, saying she is “in awe”.

No doubt about it, such high praise is well-earned.