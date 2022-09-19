COURIER OPINION: Queen’s funeral is a time to give thanks – and hail a new era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Queen’s funeral is a time to give thanks – and hail a new era

By The Courier
September 19 2022, 12.30pm Updated: September 19 2022, 1.12pm
The Queen's funeral marks the end of an era; and the beginning of a new one. Picture: Shutterstock/DCT Media.
The Queen's funeral marks the end of an era; and the beginning of a new one. Picture: Shutterstock/DCT Media.

It has been a period of mourning quite unlike any other seen in modern Britain.

The outpouring of grief following the death of the Queen has been extraordinary.

Last week crowds lined Scottish streets as the coffin cortege made its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Then, throughout the last week, we have witnessed the incredible spectacle of thousands of people queuing for hours on end to file past that same coffin as Her Majesty lies in state.

Today, the final chapter comes as the Queen’s funeral is held at Westminster Abbey.

Many from Courier Country are in attendance.

It is, of course, a sombre occasion.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Much of the country has ground to a halt as the service is held.

But the event also marks a new beginning. For the first time in many of our lives, we have a King on the throne.

So while today provides an opportunity to look back at a truly remarkable and unique life of service, it is equally time to cast forward and welcome a new era for our nation.

Rescue crew rightly praised

Even the most experienced sailors can get into difficulty in the unpredictable waters of the Tay.

Just ask Dundee woman Jess Probst.

She has told her amazing story of survival – and ultimate rescue – after her catamaran overturned.

Despite strong tidal currents, Jess was eventually pulled to safety by a lifeboat crew.

She has rightly paid tribute to the “amazing” team who saved her, saying she is “in awe”.

No doubt about it, such high praise is well-earned.

Editor's Picks