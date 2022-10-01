Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty By Poppy Watson October 1 2022, 7.50pm Updated: October 1 2022, 9.51pm The road to Dunshalt is closed at the junction. Image: Fife Jammers Locations [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a two vehicle crash at a busy Auchtermuchty junction. Police were called to the Cupar Road crash in Fife shortly before 5pm on Saturday and remain on the scene. Locals report that a section of the road from Auchtermuchty to Dunshalt is closed following the incident. It is understood an air ambulance was also in attendance, but the extent of any injuries is not known. Police in attendance at Cupar Road crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Cupar Road, Auchtermuchty. “Officers are in attendance.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife 'The plane shook the house': Father's St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired… Need an autumn wildlife fix? Where to look in Perth, Kinross and Angus Bawbee Bridge: Three-way traffic lights to remain until new year Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug 'beef' Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where? Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews Heartless housebreaker stole 80-year-old widow's watch in 'devastating' Kinross raids Waitrose arrives in Fife for first time as food hall opens at Dunfermline garden… Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 4 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 5 Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews 6 Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus 7 Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… 8 Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’ 7 9 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 10 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe More from The Courier Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances… Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers… Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as… Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day… Editor's Picks Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from front of car Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after ‘amazing’ battle against weak bones Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill