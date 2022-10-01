Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a two vehicle crash at a busy Auchtermuchty junction.

Police were called to the Cupar Road crash in Fife shortly before 5pm on Saturday and remain on the scene.

Locals report that a section of the road from Auchtermuchty to Dunshalt is closed following the incident.

It is understood an air ambulance was also in attendance, but the extent of any injuries is not known.

Police in attendance at Cupar Road crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Cupar Road, Auchtermuchty.

“Officers are in attendance.”