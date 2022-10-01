Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty

By Poppy Watson
October 1 2022, 7.50pm Updated: October 1 2022, 9.51pm
The road to Dunshalt is closed at the junction. Image: Fife Jammers Locations
The road to Dunshalt is closed at the junction. Image: Fife Jammers Locations

Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a two vehicle crash at a busy Auchtermuchty junction.

Police were called to the Cupar Road crash in Fife shortly before 5pm on Saturday and remain on the scene.

Locals report that a section of the road from Auchtermuchty to Dunshalt is closed following the incident.

It is understood an air ambulance was also in attendance, but the extent of any injuries is not known.

Police in attendance at Cupar Road crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Cupar Road, Auchtermuchty.

“Officers are in attendance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

St Andrews Home Guard circa 1943/44. David Makein is pictured back row left
'The plane shook the house': Father's St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired…
A tawny owl.
Need an autumn wildlife fix? Where to look in Perth, Kinross and Angus
Bawbee Bridge in Leven.
Bawbee Bridge: Three-way traffic lights to remain until new year
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug 'beef'
Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko who will visit St Andrews next week. Image: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock.
Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
covid dundee million cases scotland
Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where?
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
Greenshields is led from court.
Heartless housebreaker stole 80-year-old widow's watch in 'devastating' Kinross raids
The foodhall will stock a load of high quality Waitrose products. Picture: BIG Partnership
Waitrose arrives in Fife for first time as food hall opens at Dunfermline garden…

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
7
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
8
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
9
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
10
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

More from The Courier

The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances…
Ian Murray was pleased with how his side started the match.
Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers…
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day…

Editor's Picks