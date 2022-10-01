Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision

By Poppy Watson
October 1 2022, 8.15pm Updated: October 1 2022, 8.21pm
The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.

The Tay Road Bridge has been closed in both directions following a collision.

The northbound and southbound carriageways have been shut while police respond to the incident.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and urged to use an alternative route if possible.

A statement released by Traffic Scotland reads: “A92 Tay Road Bridge – closed in both directions due to a police incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
Emmock Road, north of Dundee where the theft took place
High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
Winston Churchill.
Winston Churchill: Has his 'antagonism' with Dundee been misrepresented?
2
dundee restaurants
6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying…
The cheapest gym in Dundee starts at just £10 a month.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Dundee - but where are they and how…
What we're eating. Best places to eat Dundee
What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired…
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in 'unfair dismissal' claim
Deivids Valds with a picture of his missing Bulgarian rescue dog.
Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee
Ballumbie Castle Golf Club manager Allan Bange at the driving range.
'Unbelievable' £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
7
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
8
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
9
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
10
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

More from The Courier

The road to Dunshalt is closed at the junction. Image: Fife Jammers Locations
Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances…
Ian Murray was pleased with how his side started the match.
Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers…
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day…

Editor's Picks