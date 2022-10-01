Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision By Poppy Watson October 1 2022, 8.15pm Updated: October 1 2022, 8.21pm The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Tay Road Bridge has been closed in both directions following a collision. The northbound and southbound carriageways have been shut while police respond to the incident. Drivers have been told to expect delays and urged to use an alternative route if possible. ❗️UPDATE⌚️20:00#A92 Collision The #A92 Tay Road Bridge is now CLOSED in both directions. Use alternative route if possible. @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 1, 2022 A statement released by Traffic Scotland reads: “A92 Tay Road Bridge – closed in both directions due to a police incident. “Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 4 High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… Winston Churchill: Has his 'antagonism' with Dundee been misrepresented? 2 6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying… 5 of the cheapest gyms in Dundee - but where are they and how… What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired… Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in 'unfair dismissal' claim Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee 'Unbelievable' £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 4 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 5 Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews 6 Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus 7 Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… 8 Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’ 7 9 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 10 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe More from The Courier Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances… Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers… Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as… Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day… Editor's Picks Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from front of car Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after ‘amazing’ battle against weak bones Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill