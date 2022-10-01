Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tay Road Bridge has been closed in both directions following a collision.

The northbound and southbound carriageways have been shut while police respond to the incident.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and urged to use an alternative route if possible.

❗️UPDATE⌚️20:00#A92 Collision The #A92 Tay Road Bridge is now CLOSED in both directions. Use alternative route if possible. @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 1, 2022

A statement released by Traffic Scotland reads: “A92 Tay Road Bridge – closed in both directions due to a police incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”