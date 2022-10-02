Are CBD sleep drops the answer to getting a good night’s sleep?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Are CBD sleep drops the answer to getting a good night’s sleep?

By Saskia Harper
October 2 2022, 5.53am
The CBD drops claim to support deep, restorative sleep.
For those of us who have trouble sleeping, we know what it’s like to search for that golden product promising to help us drift off.

I’ve always had issues with sleeping. It takes me ages to fall asleep, I wake up frequently through the night and struggle to fall back to sleep.

I’ve tried numerous things over the years (pillow sprays, relaxation videos and audios, roll-ons), but nothing has helped me so far, despite my best efforts.

So, when I heard about Dreem Distillery’s CBD Night Drops, I hoped it could be the answer to all my prayers.

I love the packaging!

But I was sceptical, considering nothing had ever worked before.

The drops promise to “support you with deep, restorative sleep” and “bring about a soothed, relaxed and sleepy state just 30 minutes after ingesting”.

They contain CBD oil, which is an active ingredient found in cannabis. However, it is not psychoactive.

How do I use the drops?

Using the drops is very simple. They come in a bottle with a dropper and it’s advised to use them around 30 minutes before you plan to go to sleep.

You put six to eight drops under your tongue and wait 60 seconds before swallowing.

It can be hard to know how many drops you’ve done, so doing it in front of a mirror is a good idea.

Dreem Distillery says you can increase the dosage gradually every evening until you find the number of drops that works best for you. But, don’t exceed 17 drops per day.

Do they work?

First of all, you must be warned: They do not taste good! Especially if you use them after brushing your teeth.

I kept forgetting to use them beforehand, so that could be why I didn’t love them. But I felt the taste only slightly improved when using before brushing.

I started off by using six drops – I wasn’t sure how they would affect me and wanted to begin slowly.

I usually struggle with falling asleep and can lie awake anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour and a half on a bad night.

Sadly, I didn’t really feel like the drops helped me fall asleep much faster than usual – I still lay awake for around 20 minutes to half an hour on the nights I used them.

However, something else I struggle with is waking up through the night. I frequently wake up multiple times between 4am and 6am.

But on the nights I used the drops, I stayed asleep until much closer to my alarm at 7.50am, one morning waking up just a couple of minutes before it went off.

This made me feel more rested when I woke up in the morning and put me in a better mindset for the day ahead.

Verdict

While the drops did work in some ways, I’m not sure I can fully recommend them.

They are not cheap, coming in at £160 for a 30ml bottle containing 2400mg of CBD.

To me, it just isn’t an affordable remedy. Though they may be for someone else.

The drops have 4.8 stars out of five on the website, according to 72 reviews, so maybe they just didn’t work for me, or haven’t worked yet.

I’ll definitely keep using them, in the hope consistency will be the key to getting a good night’s sleep.

