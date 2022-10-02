Are CBD sleep drops the answer to getting a good night’s sleep?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For those of us who have trouble sleeping, we know what it’s like to search for that golden product promising to help us drift off.

I’ve always had issues with sleeping. It takes me ages to fall asleep, I wake up frequently through the night and struggle to fall back to sleep.

I’ve tried numerous things over the years (pillow sprays, relaxation videos and audios, roll-ons), but nothing has helped me so far, despite my best efforts.

So, when I heard about Dreem Distillery’s CBD Night Drops, I hoped it could be the answer to all my prayers.

But I was sceptical, considering nothing had ever worked before.

The drops promise to “support you with deep, restorative sleep” and “bring about a soothed, relaxed and sleepy state just 30 minutes after ingesting”.

They contain CBD oil, which is an active ingredient found in cannabis. However, it is not psychoactive.

How do I use the drops?

Using the drops is very simple. They come in a bottle with a dropper and it’s advised to use them around 30 minutes before you plan to go to sleep.

You put six to eight drops under your tongue and wait 60 seconds before swallowing.

It can be hard to know how many drops you’ve done, so doing it in front of a mirror is a good idea.

Dreem Distillery says you can increase the dosage gradually every evening until you find the number of drops that works best for you. But, don’t exceed 17 drops per day.

Do they work?

First of all, you must be warned: They do not taste good! Especially if you use them after brushing your teeth.

I kept forgetting to use them beforehand, so that could be why I didn’t love them. But I felt the taste only slightly improved when using before brushing.

I started off by using six drops – I wasn’t sure how they would affect me and wanted to begin slowly.

I usually struggle with falling asleep and can lie awake anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour and a half on a bad night.

Sadly, I didn’t really feel like the drops helped me fall asleep much faster than usual – I still lay awake for around 20 minutes to half an hour on the nights I used them.

However, something else I struggle with is waking up through the night. I frequently wake up multiple times between 4am and 6am.

But on the nights I used the drops, I stayed asleep until much closer to my alarm at 7.50am, one morning waking up just a couple of minutes before it went off.

This made me feel more rested when I woke up in the morning and put me in a better mindset for the day ahead.

Verdict

While the drops did work in some ways, I’m not sure I can fully recommend them.

They are not cheap, coming in at £160 for a 30ml bottle containing 2400mg of CBD.

To me, it just isn’t an affordable remedy. Though they may be for someone else.

The drops have 4.8 stars out of five on the website, according to 72 reviews, so maybe they just didn’t work for me, or haven’t worked yet.

I’ll definitely keep using them, in the hope consistency will be the key to getting a good night’s sleep.