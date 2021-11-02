Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife man on how medical cannabis prescription helps his chronic pain

By Dawn Donaghey
November 2 2021, 7.33am Updated: November 2 2021, 9.31am
Gavin Wilkinson. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

It’s three years since medicinal cannabis was legalised in the UK. Yet only three prescriptions have been written on the NHS.

Gavin Wilkinson, 45, lives with his family in West Fife. He’s one of 20,000 UK patients who turned to a private clinic for prescribed cannabis.

He’s in no doubt about the impact it has made on his life.

And he says it’s time stigma around cannabis is removed so others can be helped too.

Gavin filling up a syringe with CBD oil which he places under his tongue. Mhairi Edwards/DCT

Here, Gavin, a property manager and accountant, tells us: how he got his prescription, how it helps and how much it costs him every month.

What led you to seek pain relief?

“I’ve been living with – and trying to manage – continuous lower back pain for 25 years.

“I have herniated discs in my lower back and tried a range of pain relief over the years, as well as physio and osteopathy.

“I’ve known about medicinal cannabis since before legalisation in November 2018.

“The press coverage of Billy Caldwell and his fight to have his prescribed oil returned to him from Customs for his epilepsy really brought the medicine to the fore.

Nothing else worked…I had nothing to lose

“I contacted Sapphire Medical Clinics this year after a flyer through my door. Nothing else worked, so I thought I’d try it. I’d nothing to lose.”

How do you take the cannabis?

“I have two types of oil, CBD and THC which goes under the tongue, and dried cannabis flower which must be vaped.

“The CBD is taken twice a day, the THC once at night and the flower when needed.

Medical marijuana.

“CBD and THC take about 20 minutes to work for me. The flower is vaped as and when required to supplement the CBD oil.”

Does it get rid of your pain?

“The first feeling I get, especially when vaping the flower, is almost instant pain reduction, within a couple of minutes or so.

“I get a lessening of tension and stress and a feeling of positivity and calm.

Gavin says more education on the plant is needed.

“The pain is not gone entirely, and it never will because of the condition I have. But this medication manages it so much better than anything I’ve been prescribed before.”

Could others get this on the NHS?

“The NHS is only allowed to prescribe for a very small number of quite severe conditions.

“So for people like me in a moderate amount of pain, it is very unlikely. What is more important is education.

“Cannabis is a plant. We know it’s been used around the world without problems for 100 centuries.”

‘We need to get rid of the stigma’

Three years on, data from a YouGov poll of over 10,000 UK adults shows 46% of Scots do not know medical cannabis is legal.

CBD oil, THC tincture and hemp leaves.

“There’s still a stigma around cannabis and it’s demonised by some,” Gavin continues. “People don’t question enough to be able to make informed choices.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the NHS. They’ve helped me to the best of their abilities and resources for more than half my life.

“But with cannabis prescription, their hands are very firmly tied. As a Sapphire patient I’m part of the vital, and growing, evidence base for this treatment.”

How much does it cost you?

“Everyone’s prescription is different but mine costs between £150 and £200 per month.

“Once you’ve exhausted your options with your GP, you should mention cannabis to your doctor, then contact Sapphire.

“I did, thinking there’s no way I’d qualify. But if you don’t ask, you don’t get. It took six weeks from initial consultation to prescription for me.

“It is very refreshing to have medical professionals involve the patient in their approach to gathering real-world evidence of the efficacy and outcomes of medical cannabis.”

